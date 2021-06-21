Amazon Prime Day has a lot of Wi-Fi 6 mesh router deals and whether you want to upgrade your existing TP-Link Deco mesh or start a new one, the Deco X20 is a good choice. This single Deco X20 can be used as a standalone router or as part of a larger mesh. All Decos work together so if you've got a Deco mesh in place, the Deco X20 can serve as a fast AX1800 extension or as the base for a new mesh. In general, you want your strongest Deco at the center of your network, connected to your modem. A single Deco X20 can cover up to 2,200 square feet, which is very impressive given its small size (this router is just under five inches tall and 4.33 inches across with no external antennas). The TP-Link Deco X20 is discounted $20 — or 20% — for Prime Day and given its speed, it's competitive with standard routers.

TP-Link Deco X20 1-pack | $20 off at Amazon The TP-Link Deco X20 can be found alone or in a pack of three. A single Deco X20 can cover up to 2,200 square feet with a single node and has dual-band AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 speeds. Wired connectivity is limited with a single spare Ethernet port but easy expansion with other Decos adds to the flexibility. $80 at Amazon