Amazon Prime Day has a lot of Wi-Fi 6 mesh router deals and whether you want to upgrade your existing TP-Link Deco mesh or start a new one, the Deco X20 is a good choice.
This single Deco X20 can be used as a standalone router or as part of a larger mesh. All Decos work together so if you've got a Deco mesh in place, the Deco X20 can serve as a fast AX1800 extension or as the base for a new mesh. In general, you want your strongest Deco at the center of your network, connected to your modem. A single Deco X20 can cover up to 2,200 square feet, which is very impressive given its small size (this router is just under five inches tall and 4.33 inches across with no external antennas).
The TP-Link Deco X20 is discounted $20 — or 20% — for Prime Day and given its speed, it's competitive with standard routers.
TP-Link Deco X20 1-pack | $20 off at Amazon
The TP-Link Deco X20 can be found alone or in a pack of three. A single Deco X20 can cover up to 2,200 square feet with a single node and has dual-band AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 speeds. Wired connectivity is limited with a single spare Ethernet port but easy expansion with other Decos adds to the flexibility.
The Deco X20 is one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers you can get thanks to its reasonably fast speeds, great compatibility, and compact size. TP-Link also includes the powerful and free HomeCare software, which offers advanced parental controls and network security.
The AX1800 speed isn't well-suited to a gigabit internet connection in a mesh but for the speeds most people have, it's a good fit. The speeds will hold up a lot better with a Wi-Fi 6 compatible Android phone and given how many people might grab a Android phone Prime Day deal it's not a bad idea to be ready to take full advantage of the connection.
The Deco X20 is a fairly standard AX1800 router under the hood. This is similar to something like the Eero 6 or Netgear Nighthawk MK62. The speed breaks down into 1,200Mbps on the 5GHz band and 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. The Deco X20 will combine these two bands under a single Wi-Fi name and assign the most sensible band to devices as they connect. If you're looking to take control of this behavior you'll need something like the TP-Link Archer AX21.
Overall, the Deco app is easy to use and setting up the Deco only takes a few minutes. Once your Deco is configured, you can use it to access your parental controls and see which devices are connected to your network. You'll also be able to configure your HomeCare security settings from the app.
If you're looking to save even more, TP-Link has quite a few discounted Wi-Fi 5 Decos also on sale for Prime Day. Keep in mind that all of these Decos are slower than the Deco X20 so if you're looking to get more from your network than basic HD video streaming and browsing, moving up to the Deco X20 is a worthwhile investment. You can also use these Decos as expansions for your Deco X20 mesh but keep in mind that you'll be limited to the slower Wi-Fi 5 speeds if your devices connect to one of these nodes.
TP-Link Deco M3 3-pack
The TP-Link Deco M3 is a three-piece mesh system containing one Deco M4R main router with two Ethernet ports and two wireless-only M3W extenders. Working together, this system covers up to 4,500 square feet with AC1200 dual-band Wi-Fi 5 speeds. This system can be used as a standalone kit or as extenders for an existing Deco mesh.
TP-Link Deco S4 3-pack
This is an AC1200 Wi-Fi 5 mesh kit with up to 5,500 square feet of coverage. The nodes come with dual Ethernet ports each and will deliver usable download speeds for those with average internet connection speeds. If you want gigabit speeds all over, you'll need to look at a Wi-Fi 6 kit but for delivering for streaming and browsing on a few devices, the Deco S4 is a solid pick.
TP-Link Deco S4 2-pack
The Deco S4 two-pack delivers the same speed as the large pack but only covers 3,800 square feet. This coverage is more than enough for most homes and apartments. Luckily, if you find your Deco mesh isn't offering as much coverage as you need, you can add in another Deco node down the line.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Enjoy Prime Day 2021 with a new tablet for your media consumption needs
If you're looking for a great deal on a great tablet, we anticipate some big sales for Prime Day 2021. Here are the best deals that we've uncovered so far.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Surprisingly rock solid
Google's latest pair of true wireless earbuds take the best features of the original and shed the excess — and the bugs — to hit a $100 price tag.
Prime Day lets you save 25% on the one premium Android tablet worth buying
Samsung has been one of the few bright spots in the realm of premium Android tablets. The Galaxy Tab S7 continues that tradition, and with this Prime Day deal — it may be time to get back into the Android tablet game.
These are the best smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Assistant
Save on your energy costs with the best smart plugs for Alexa and Google Assistant. Here are some of our favorites that are compatible with multiple smart voice assistants.