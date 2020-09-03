OnePlus has followed a dual-flagship release cycle over the last four years, and it will continue to do the same this year with the OnePlus 8T. The device is codenamed Kebab, and we're able to share exclusively that the OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display — just like the regular OnePlus 8 — but with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The switch to a 120Hz panel brings the OnePlus 8T in line with the OnePlus 8 Pro in this particular regard. Our insider source has also confirmed that the OnePlus 8T has four cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary lens joined by a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens. The regular OnePlus 8 has a 48MP camera as well, but the 8T has a newer imaging sensor that should deliver better photos.

A leaked render from earlier this week gave us our first look at the device, and there won't be any major design changes from the regular OnePlus 8. Other specs are more predictable, with the device powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset and offering 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

We can also confirm that the OnePlus 8T will run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. The The OnePlus 7T was the first phone with Android 10 last year, so it makes sense for OnePlus to want to continue doing the same this time with the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus is planning to unveil the OnePlus 8T by the end of the month or in the first week of October. The timeline matches up with what we've seen last year with the OnePlus 7T, which debuted on September 29. While it doesn't seem to be a huge update over the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8T may just turn out to be one of the best Android phones of the latter half of 2020.