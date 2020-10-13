Amazon Prime Day is the day to upgrade your locks! The August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge is on sale for just $154.99 at Amazon today and the best part is that you get an Amazon Echo Dot thrown in for at no extra cost. All told, you're getting $280-worth of bundled smart home products for $125 less than their collective retail value. The deal works on the silver or dark gray version of the August lock.

The August Smart Lock Pro is a fantastic smart lock that is near the top of most smart lock lists, including our own, thanks to its ease of use, advanced functionality, and more. One really great aspect of this lock is that it doesn't require a complicated install. It sits on top of your current single deadbolt, and you can even still use the keys you have now after it's installed. The whole thing takes 10 minutes and a screwdriver.

Once installed, you'll be able to download the August app on your smartphone and monitor all sorts of things about the lock. Check on your door and make sure it's locked or unlock it from a distance. You'll be able to control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes.

Use the included Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to connect the smart lock to your smart home, too. This way you can use the app even when you're at work to monitor the door. You can control it with your voice using Amazon Alexa on your included Echo Dot as well as via Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit. Tell your voice assistant to lock the door when you forget. August is also one of the few smart locks that can work with Z-Wave Plus products.