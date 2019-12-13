The Oculus Quest is a standalone virtual reality (VR) headset that doesn't require any cables to be connected to your PC. The device has received a number of new features in recent months, but hand tracking may be the most significant. Yesterday, Oculus updated the Quest software so that you can enable hand tracking as an Experimental Feature.

Menu navigation

You can interact with the Oculus Quest menu from the Library to the Store. Just point at and pinch whatever you want to select. The same applies to fast-forwarding or rewinding trailers in the Oculus Store.

Oculus services

Select apps like the Oculus Browser, Oculus TV, photo library, and more work with hand tracking as well. However, it's not perfect and deleting screenshots is cumbersome because you have to select minuscule trash can icons.

We'll keep you updated as soon as more apps are updated to support hand tracking. Hopefully, games will be added too soon because Oculus said that Quest owners should expect the first games in 2020.

Right now, hand tracking isn't reliable and isn't recommended. It needs a lot of work until it's useful. Let's see how Oculus improves it in the weeks and months to come.