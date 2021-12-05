New and exciting PS4 releases seem to come out each month, giving dedicated gamers plenty of worlds to choose from. With the PS5 officially here, fans now keep track of multiple new releases and updates more than ever. Fortunately, we've gathered all of the best titles and listed other worthy games for you to consider adding to your collection. Here are all the PS4 and PS5 releases to look out for in December.
★ A gigantic expansion - Dec. 7: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - PS5 & PS4Staff Pick
While technically not a full game release, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is perhaps one of the year's biggest releases, if not this month. The highly-anticipated fourth expansion pack to the Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG arrives as a standalone release for new players. It includes an increased level cap, new areas, two new character classes, and more.
Dec. 2: Solar Ash
Solar Ash is an adventure platformer that sees players navigate various brightly lit, neon-colored areas while avoiding obstacles and attacking enemies simultaneously. Unlike other games of the genre, Solar Ash is more about how you move than you fight, and you'll have to make sure your movements are precise to take down the enemies.
Dec. 16: Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
The latest entry in the long-running and incredibly popular Five Nights at Freddy's, Security Breach sees players looking after a huge shopping mall while animatronics once again roam around and pose a scary threat. However, unlike past entries in the game, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach features new additions to the series, including robotic suits, a much larger area, and even more scary animatronics looking to get you.
Other PlayStation 4 games releasing in December 2021
- Chorus - Dec. 3
- Spellforce Reforced - Dec. 3
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition - Dec. 14
- Asteroids: Recharged - Dec. 14
- Aeterna Noctis - Dec. 15
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth - Dec. 16
- Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires - Dec. 23
PlayStation 5 games releasing in December 2021
- Chorus - Dec. 3
- Spellforce Reforced - Dec. 3
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition - Dec. 14
- Asteroids: Recharged - Dec. 14
- Aeterna Noctis - Dec. 15
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth - Dec. 16
- Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires - Dec. 23
It's important to note that some of the releases planned this month for next-gen consoles are just upgrades of current-gen games. Certain titles are getting upgrades to take advantage of the newer systems, so you don't have to worry about buying any new copies if you own these games already.
DLC releasing in DLC 2021
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - Dec. 7
- Call of Duty Warzone Caldera Map - Dec. 8
What are you playing?
The holidays are here, and while it's normally a time for big-named titles to release, this year is slightly different. Due to delays from some of the more highly-anticipated titles, not much is coming to PlayStation consoles in December. However, that doesn't mean nothing is coming out.
First up, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker marks one of the most highly anticipated expansions in recent memory, with fans of the MMORPG eagerly awaiting the new content set to hit the game. If you're looking to dive into something a bit more indie, then the action platformer Solar Ash might b for you, as it offers some unique twists on the platforming genre in a smaller bundle.
Finally, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is coming out, giving fans the chance to experience a much bigger, but still plenty scary entry in the series. Looking forward to a different release? Shoot us a Tweet over at @AndroidCentral and tell us all about it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Taking your PS4 on the go? Here are the best travel accessories.
Whether you have the original model, the Slim, or the Pro, these are the accessories to buy if you travel with your PS4.
The best USB hubs for your PS4 or PS5
The PS4 is a little light on USB ports, but you don't have to play the juggling act. We've tracked down the best USB hubs to help you plug more things into your PlayStation 4.
Here's some of the best phone mounts to pick up for the PS5
The PS5 is officially here, and like its predecessor, players can take advantage of remote play connectivity and play their brand new console from afar. To get the best out of that, here are some of the best phone mounts available for the PS5.