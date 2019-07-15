Prime Day deals on Samsung phones have been flowing since yesterday, and when we woke up today to find they'd gotten another $100 cheaper, it was certainly a deal worth sharing, but I'm here to tell you that if spending $600 on a new phone is too much, there's still a kickass Galaxy deal for you.

Meet last year's Galaxy S9, which is still a phone with phenomenal Android power in a pocket-friendly size. It was down to $450 yesterday, and today's $100 discount applies to it, too, bringing it down to $350.

$350, for a flagship phone with a top-notch camera and no frustrating hole punches on the screen. That's insane.