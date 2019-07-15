Prime Day deals on Samsung phones have been flowing since yesterday, and when we woke up today to find they'd gotten another $100 cheaper, it was certainly a deal worth sharing, but I'm here to tell you that if spending $600 on a new phone is too much, there's still a kickass Galaxy deal for you.

Meet last year's Galaxy S9, which is still a phone with phenomenal Android power in a pocket-friendly size. It was down to $450 yesterday, and today's $100 discount applies to it, too, bringing it down to $350.

$350, for a flagship phone with a top-notch camera and no frustrating hole punches on the screen. That's insane.

Finally affordable

Samsung Galaxy S9

Last year's flagship for stupidly low prices

The Galaxy S9 may be 18 months old, but it's still powerful, compact, and worthy of being your phone for the next couple of years. The camera is excellent, the display is even better, and with the Android Pie update, it feels like a whole new phone. It's fantastic for every use you'd want for a phone.

The Galaxy S10 is fantastic, but I'm not sure it's worth the extra $250 when the S9 is priced this low. $350 is less than most mid-range phones these days, and this phone is far more potent than they are, with the ridiculously good build quality and smooth software. Best of all, since the phone's been out for so long, cases and accessories can be had for cheap, cheap, cheap!

Check out all the great smartphone deals on Prime Day

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Grab Amazon's Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot for a ridiculous total of only $12
Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot 3rd generation smart speaker
$11.99 $65.00 Save $53

This deal is crazy. That's such a tiny total for two of Amazon's best devices.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is now bundled with two free months of HBO
Amazon Fire TV Stick + Two Months of HBO
$14.99 $69.97 Save $55

Prime members can snag two free months of HBO with the Fire TV Stick today and start binging shows like Game of Thrones instantly.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals