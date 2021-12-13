Best Galaxy S9+ cases 2022

There are plenty of cases available for the Samsung Galaxy S9+, but it can be hard to separate the good from the bad. The beautiful and large design of the Galaxy S9+ will quickly turn to horror after a nasty drop, so a quality case is almost a requirement. We've rounded up the best Galaxy S9 plus cases, which not only protect your phone but can give it a new look.

Protect the trade-in value of your Galaxy S9+

The Galaxy S9+ is a big and beautiful phone. Whether you've already amassed a large collection of cases over the years or are in search of your first one, there are a ton of excellent options out there.

Our top recommendation in terms of the best Galaxy S9 plus cases is the Spigen Neo Hybrid, which is one of the best cases you can get for virtually any phone. It looks great, has excellent protection, and comes in at a fantastic price.

Another good choice is the OCASE Wallet Case. Being able to protect your phone and carry your cards/cash with one accessory is incredibly convenient, and that's exactly what you get here. Making it that much better is the faux leather construction that comes in a few different colors.

For those of you that tend to be especially clumsy, check out the Catalyst Impact Case. It has you covered from just about everything, including 9.9-foot drop protection, impact resistance, and shock absorption. It even comes with a free hand strap!

Looking for something different than what's on this list? We have other round-ups to consider as well, including some of the best thin cases for the Galaxy S9+ as well as battery cases for the S9+ for those who need extra on-the-go power.