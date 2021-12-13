Best Galaxy S9+ cases 2022
There are plenty of cases available for the Samsung Galaxy S9+, but it can be hard to separate the good from the bad. The beautiful and large design of the Galaxy S9+ will quickly turn to horror after a nasty drop, so a quality case is almost a requirement. We've rounded up the best Galaxy S9 plus cases, which not only protect your phone but can give it a new look.
Spigen Neo Hybrid Designed for Samsung Galaxy S9 Case
You get an excellent two-tone design and shock absorbent rubber paired with a hard plastic frame for the ultimate protection.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid
Spigen's Ultra Hybrid has a lightweight design that doesn't add too much bulk while offering excellent protection for your device.
Amuoc Protective Case
With a design backed by a military-grade rating, you can rest easy knowing your Galaxy S9+ will be protected from virtually everything.
Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Case
Spigen's rugged case should protect your phone from even the worst drops, and there's a kickstand for when you want to watch a few YouTube videos.
OCASE Wallet Case
Get dual-functionality with this convenient wallet case. With a sophisticated leather design, three card slots, and a cash pocket, you get a lot for your money.
Catalyst Impact Case
Catalyst knocked it out of the park with this case. It has a clear and grippy back, 9.9-foot drop protection, and a shockingly slim design. Plus, the Blueridge/Sunset color combination, in particular, is gorgeous!
BAISRKE Slim Protective Case
A lot of cases look very similar to one another, but that's not the case (heh) here. BAISRKE's case has a stunning gradient design, and offers very good durability.
OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES Case for Samsung Galaxy S9+
OtterBox makes great rugged cases, and this is a pocket-friendly case that still delivers the rugged protection you've come to expect from the brand.
Caseology Legion for Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Case
Caseology's Legion offers superb drop protection, generous cutouts for the camera, fingerprint sensor and bottom ports, and several stylish colors.
Protect the trade-in value of your Galaxy S9+
The Galaxy S9+ is a big and beautiful phone. Whether you've already amassed a large collection of cases over the years or are in search of your first one, there are a ton of excellent options out there.
Our top recommendation in terms of the best Galaxy S9 plus cases is the Spigen Neo Hybrid, which is one of the best cases you can get for virtually any phone. It looks great, has excellent protection, and comes in at a fantastic price.
Another good choice is the OCASE Wallet Case. Being able to protect your phone and carry your cards/cash with one accessory is incredibly convenient, and that's exactly what you get here. Making it that much better is the faux leather construction that comes in a few different colors.
For those of you that tend to be especially clumsy, check out the Catalyst Impact Case. It has you covered from just about everything, including 9.9-foot drop protection, impact resistance, and shock absorption. It even comes with a free hand strap!
Looking for something different than what's on this list? We have other round-ups to consider as well, including some of the best thin cases for the Galaxy S9+ as well as battery cases for the S9+ for those who need extra on-the-go power.
Christine Persaud is a freelance writer for Android Central who has been writing about tech since long before the smartphone was even a "thing." When she isn't writing, she's probably working on her latest fitness program, binging a new (or old) TV series, tinkering with tech gadgets, or spending time with her school-aged son. A self-professed TV nerd, lover of red wine, and passionate cook, she's immersed in tech in every facet of her life. Follow her at @christineTechCA.
