How often are your devices unable to connect to the internet while you're roaming around your home? If there are rooms where they don't receive the same fast internet speeds as they do in others, it's probably time to look into a mesh WiFi system. The Meshforce Whole Home Mesh WiFi System M3s Suite was recently reviewed by our friends over at iMore as a stellar pick that's worthy of your consideration. Today, thanks to an exclusive coupon code, you can score the M3s Suite 3-pack at Amazon for just $141.10 when you clip the coupon on its product page and then use promo code MQFVT7QX during checkout. That saves you $38 off its regular price of $179 and marks the best deal we've seen on the set so far.
Over 20% Off
Meshforce Whole Home Mesh WiFi System M3s Suite (3-pack)
Improve the Wi-Fi connection around your home with the Meshforce Whole Home Mesh System. This 3-pack covers up to 6,000 square feet and can connect up to 60 devices. Clip the coupon on its product page and use the following code at checkout to save.
$141.10
$179.00 $38 off
Meshforce's flagship Mesh WiFi system, the M3s Suite, creates a powerful wireless network all around your home. This 3-pack is capable of covering up to 6,000 square feet and connects up to 60 devices with ease. That's enough to cover over six bedrooms and could even help ensure you have a connection when you're outside in your yard or in the garage.
Using the My Mesh mobile app, it's easy to setup the M3s system. You can also use the app to control the WiFi status, set parental controls, set up Guest WiFi, and more. This set is also compatible with Meshforce M1 point and M3 dot for extending its range even further.
For more ways to save during October, be sure to check out our Prime Day 2020 guide. This year, Prime Day is a two-day event happening on October 13 and 14, and there are already early Prime Day deals that are live right now.
