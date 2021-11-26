Some people don't mind unisex designs when shopping for an Android smartwatch, but others may want something more feminine. If that's the type of Black Friday Android smartwatch deal you're searching for, we've got the perfect watch for you.

The elegant Garmin Lily is on sale for Black Friday. There are two models to choose from: Sport or Classic. Regardless of which one you pick, you'll get $50 off for Black Friday. The Sport model is a bit cheaper, which features an aluminum bezel and a silicone band. If you want to get fancy, the Classic model has a stainless steel bezel and a leather band.

Other than the physical design, both of these women's smartwatches offer the same set of features. You'll have heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, Pulse Ox for blood oxygen monitoring, and Body Battery. The watch also offers five days of battery life, 5 ATM water resistance, and convenient smartphone notifications.

Whether you end up choosing the Garmin Lily Sport or Classic, you'll have the perfect combination of women's fashion and fitness tracking features. It's certainly a departure from the fitness smartwatches that most people are used to, but that might be just what you need. You don't have to sacrifice form for function with this Black Friday deal!