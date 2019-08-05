Some OnePlus 7 Pro users were in for a surprise over the weekend when Android Q Developer Preview 4 update dropped. So far, the update has only shown up for the OnePlus 7 Pro model, and considering there was no official announcement from OnePlus, it could have rolled out early by mistake.

Previously, Developer Preview 3 launched for the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, 6, and 6T at the same time, giving even more weight to this release being a slip-up. But, mistake or not, it is here and with it some new features.

Our buddies over at XDA-Developers were able to give DP 4 on the OnePlus 7 Pro a quick trial run and point out some of the biggest changes.

For starters, Digital Wellbeing is now available in the settings menu. Digital Wellbeing is Google's initiative to help you monitor and find a balance between your digital and offline life.