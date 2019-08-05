What you need to know
- The Android Q Developer Preview 4 update began rolling out to OnePlus 7 Pro users unannounced over the weekend.
- The update includes several new features, such as customizable times for Zen Mode, Focus Tracking for the camera, and Digital Wellbeing.
- If you haven't received the update you can try checking with Oxygen Updater or downloading and installing it manually.
Some OnePlus 7 Pro users were in for a surprise over the weekend when Android Q Developer Preview 4 update dropped. So far, the update has only shown up for the OnePlus 7 Pro model, and considering there was no official announcement from OnePlus, it could have rolled out early by mistake.
Previously, Developer Preview 3 launched for the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, 6, and 6T at the same time, giving even more weight to this release being a slip-up. But, mistake or not, it is here and with it some new features.
Our buddies over at XDA-Developers were able to give DP 4 on the OnePlus 7 Pro a quick trial run and point out some of the biggest changes.
For starters, Digital Wellbeing is now available in the settings menu. Digital Wellbeing is Google's initiative to help you monitor and find a balance between your digital and offline life.
Focus Tracking has now officially been added to the camera and will allow you to track people and pets to keep them in focus while taking videos or photos. This was previously found and could be forcefully enabled in DP 3, but now it has been officially enabled and can be found in the camera settings.
OnePlus had announced that customized times for Zen Mode were coming, and with DP 4, they have officially arrived. There is now a dropdown menu allowing you to choose just how much zen you need in your life, ranging from 20 to 60 minutes.
A couple of other small changes include the removal of the two-button gesture navigation method and the ability to hide the navigation bar. The battery percentage indicator has also jumped to the left side when you bring down the Quick Settings panel.
Without the official release notes from OnePlus, that's about all we know for now. If you haven't received the update already, try checking in the Oxygen Updater or you can download the full OTA here and manually install it yourself.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.