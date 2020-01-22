If you're anything like me, Tetris has been one of your go-to time wasters since you were a child. I began my Tetris obsession back on the original Nintendo and have since played on various platforms over the years.

Unfortunately, EA has announced that it will be ending support for the beloved puzzle game on April 21, 2020. Ahead of the game's retirement, EA has already pulled the listings on both the Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS, making it impossible to install the app if you don't already have it. However, Android Police points out that you can still access cached Play Store pages for Tetris 2011 and Tetris Blitz if you want to install them before the April 21 cut off.

According to the announcement, after April 21, 2020, the games "will be retired and will no longer be available to play," even if it is already installed on your device.

While the loss of the "official" Tetris game is a sad one, there are still plenty of clones to be found if you need to get your block stacking fix. Plus, there is the new Tetris Royale being developed N3TWORK, which much like Tetris 99 on the Nintendo Switch, pits you against 100 players in a battle royale with the last man standing claiming victory. There is even a solo marathon mode for those of us who are fans of the classic Tetris gameplay. The only problem being that Tetris Royale is only available in a limited amount of countries at this time, and the U.S. isn't one of them.

