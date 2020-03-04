Even though Los Angeles declared a state of emergency on Wednesday surrounding concerns over COVID-19, or the coronavirus, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) said that E3 will move forward as planned.

E3 2020 is set to run from June 9-11, 2020 in Los Angeles, but many were wondering if, like GDC 2020 before it, if the ESA would cancel or postpone.

The organization behind the event released a statement reaffirming that the event will be moving forward and that it'll continue to monitor the situation.

"The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, partners, and staff is our top priority. While the ESA continues to plan for a safe and successful E3 show June 9-11, 2020—we are monitoring and evaluating the situation daily," the statement read.

The ESA adds it'll continue to work with the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) on how to mitigate risks at the potential show. It also encourages attendees to visit the LA government's official coronavirus website for more information.

The state of emergency in LA was announced after the state reported its first death related to the coronavirus, a patient who tested positive for the disease after returning from a cruise to Mexico. Six new cases were also reported in the city Tuesday.

This declaration, signed by LA mayor Eric Garcetti, allows the city to ask for aid and to allocate the local resources in anticipation of a rapid response. LA will be working to increase its capacity for testing the virus.

"I want to reiterate this is not a response rooted in panic," L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said at a news briefing. "We need every tool at our disposal."

San Francisco issued a similar state of emergency ahead of GDC getting canceled. If E3 does get canceled or postponed, we'll be sure to see companies moving to digital events. We'll be sure to update you if the situation changes. In the meantime, wash your hands.

