Looking through the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals, you'll see minor discounts on lifestyle watches from Samsung and Apple, plus major discounts on Garmins and Fitbits. But if you're looking for an Android watch that gives you premium fitness performance and looks good doing it, you'll want to buy the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS — currently $100 off for Cyber Monday weekend.

One of the undisputed best Android smartwatches, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra will cost you just $201 for Black Friday. That's cheaper than the discounted Galaxy Watch 4, and there's an easy argument to be made that you should go with Mobvoi over Samsung at this price.

One of the undisputed best Android smartwatches, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra has a 1.4-inch AMOLED dual-layer display that makes it always viewable even in direct sunlight. The top layer uses so little battery life that this TicWatch can last 45 days per charge in Essential mode with minimal functionality.

For regular use, it'll last three days "with 24-hour heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen tracking, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, sleep tracking, notifications, and even a workout or two," according to our reviewer. Any typical lifestyle watch will die in a day with those features active, but Mobvoi watch batteries are made of sterner stuff.

Its Snapdragon 4100 processor and 1GB of RAM aren't the best available today, but it is certainly the best at this discounted price point, and Mobvoi overclocked its 4100 to 2.0GHz for faster-than-average speeds for snappy performance when navigating through menus.