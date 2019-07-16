There's never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K smart TV. You'll save $100 with this Prime Day deal on this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia which is powered by Amazon's Fire TV. That means you'll be able to install all your favorite streaming apps directly onto your TV. And you can use Alexa to search, play, and control your favorite TV shows, movies, and music using just your voice.

Your best 4K smart TV buy

Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition

50 inches of 4K brilliance

$250 $350 $100 off

Insignia's 50-inch 4K smart TV is built on Amazon's Fire TV platform and offers built-in support for Alexa. If you've been waiting for the right deal to upgrade to a 4K TV, this is that deal, and you won't want to pass it up.

Digital streaming is the present and future of home entertainment. Everything is moving into 4K, and all of our favorite TV shows and movies will soon be available to us at any time across a growing roster of streaming services. As the number of streaming services grow, so too does the different stream boxes and dongles claiming to offer the best streaming experience.

Insignia's 50-inch Fire TV Edition smart TV is an all-in-one solution that simplifies your home entertainment setup.

That's what makes a smart TV such a compelling product. Everything is built right in so there's no fussing with dongles or adding extra cords to your home entertainment unit. Insignia's 50-inch 4K TV includes Amazon's Fire TV operating system built right into the TV's UI. That means you just have one remote to browse through all the available content across all your favorite streaming services and apps.

You can also use the microphone that's built right into the remote to use Alexa commands. They can control whatever is playing on your TV or use other Alexa Skills to control other connected products around your home. That means if you already have an Amazon Echo speaker set up in your living room, with this TV you'd be free to relocate it somewhere else in your home.

This is a great deal not only if you're looking for anyone looking to score a great deal on a 4K TV, but I'd think it's a great deal for anyone heading off to college angling for a super-sized TV for their dorm. So much functionality is built into this TV thanks to the capabilities of Amazon's Fire TV and Alexa. Given that, this is an excellent buy for practically anyone.

Your best 4K smart TV buy

Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition

50 inches of 4K brilliance

$250 $350 $100 off

Insignia's 50-inch 4K smart TV is built on Amazon's Fire TV platform and offers built-in support for Alexa. If you've been waiting for the right deal to upgrade to a 4K TV, this is that deal, and you won't want to pass it up.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

It might be Prime Day, but this Instant Pot deal is available to everyone
Instant Pot 3-Quart Duo Mini Pressure Cooker
$39.95 $65.00 Save $25

This 3-quart multi-cooker is perfect for smaller households or serving sizes, and today's deal beats the others we've seen.

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

More Prime Day Deals