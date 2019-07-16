There's never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K smart TV. You'll save $100 with this Prime Day deal on this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia which is powered by Amazon's Fire TV. That means you'll be able to install all your favorite streaming apps directly onto your TV. And you can use Alexa to search, play, and control your favorite TV shows, movies, and music using just your voice.

Digital streaming is the present and future of home entertainment. Everything is moving into 4K, and all of our favorite TV shows and movies will soon be available to us at any time across a growing roster of streaming services. As the number of streaming services grow, so too does the different stream boxes and dongles claiming to offer the best streaming experience.

Insignia's 50-inch Fire TV Edition smart TV is an all-in-one solution that simplifies your home entertainment setup.

That's what makes a smart TV such a compelling product. Everything is built right in so there's no fussing with dongles or adding extra cords to your home entertainment unit. Insignia's 50-inch 4K TV includes Amazon's Fire TV operating system built right into the TV's UI. That means you just have one remote to browse through all the available content across all your favorite streaming services and apps.

You can also use the microphone that's built right into the remote to use Alexa commands. They can control whatever is playing on your TV or use other Alexa Skills to control other connected products around your home. That means if you already have an Amazon Echo speaker set up in your living room, with this TV you'd be free to relocate it somewhere else in your home.

This is a great deal not only if you're looking for anyone looking to score a great deal on a 4K TV, but I'd think it's a great deal for anyone heading off to college angling for a super-sized TV for their dorm. So much functionality is built into this TV thanks to the capabilities of Amazon's Fire TV and Alexa. Given that, this is an excellent buy for practically anyone.