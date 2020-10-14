Amazon's massive 48-hour Prime Day sale is beginning to come to an end, but there's still some time left to check out the best Prime Day deals as many are still available to purchase through midnight tonight. Yesterday the sale brought us a myriad of deals on Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and today you can score massive savings on Samsung QLED 4K televisions at up to 30% off. With prices starting as low as $397.99, there are a few affordable ways to upgrade to a new TV today as well as a handful of pricier options if you're ready to go all-out.

As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag any of these discounts. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.

Up to 30% Off Samsung QLED Smart TVs Amazon is taking up to 30% off the regular price of select Samsung QLED 4K televisions between 32 and 65 inches while supplies last this Prime Day. These exclusive deals require that you use a Prime membership when checking out for the lowest price. Limited Time Only See at Amazon

The most affordable model in this sale is certainly a nice TV, the Samsung 32-inch Q50 Series QLED 4K Smart TV on sale for $397.99, though for $100 more, the Samsung 50-inch Q60T Series QLED 4K Smart TV is a much better option that's now discounted by $150. This is a Dual LED Quantum HDR model that even features Amazon Alexa built-in for voice control.

Those who can spend over $1,000 for their next TV have several other options to consider in this selection of Samsung TVs, including Samsung's popular 65-inch The Frame QLED LS03 Series 4K Smart TV which is now discounted by just over $500. Today's deal brings its price down to $1,497.99.

There are two 8K televisions in today's sale as well with prices starting at $2,297.99: the Samsung 65-inch Q800T Series 8K QLED Smart TV that's now over $1,200 off and Samsung's 65-inch Q900TS QLED 8K Smart TV which is now on sale for $3,997.99 at $1,502 off its full price.

Make sure to visit the full sale at Amazon to get a better look at all the discounted Samsung TVs available before Prime Day comes to an end later tonight.