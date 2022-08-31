Does Visible support Wi-Fi calling? Yes, Wi-Fi calling is a standard feature on both of Visible's plans. If your phone is up-to-date with the latest carrier update, Wi-Fi calling should be available on your phone.

What do you need for Wi-Fi calling on Visible?

While Visible was initially quite slow about adding phones to its compatibility list, the carrier has ramped up quite a bit, and most Visible customers should have access to Wi-Fi calling. Both Android phones and iPhones will be able to use Wi-Fi calling, though you may need to do some updates first.

In fact, most of the best Android phones will work on Visible. For the best results on Verizon's network, a phone with C-band support like the Galaxy S22 series will provide the best speeds.

Your phone should be updated to the latest carrier version as well. This will often happen without you even knowing it, but if you're having trouble connecting with Wi-Fi calling, checking for an update should be your next move.

Once you've updated everything, you can switch on Wi-Fi calling in your phone's settings. The steps to turn on Wi-Fi calling on Samsung can differ from a brand like OnePlus, but for the most part, it should be similar on any Android phone. You may also be asked to provide some emergency location information when getting set up.

Please fill in the 911 information

This is an easy step to skip, especially if you're in a hurry, but taking the time to do this correctly can quite literally be a lifesaver.

When you enable Wi-Fi calling, you will be required to enter the address of the Wi-Fi connection for emergency services. While most of the time, in an emergency call, the caller will be able to confirm an address or a phone's GPS may be utilized, more information is going to be better for emergency services to be able to help people as quickly and as accurately as possible. Please take it seriously.