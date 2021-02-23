Best answer: Yes, Visible does support unlocked phones that are fully paid off and not tied to a specific carrier, but phones must be compatible with Visible's network. To find out whether or not your phone will work, check a list of compatible models on Visible's website.
Bring your own device: Visible ($40/month at Visible)
Why should you get Visible?
So you own an unlocked phone but need a better data plan. You'd be crazy not to consider Verizon's Visible, which offers unlimited data, texting, and calling with a great network at only $40 per month—no contracts, commitments, hidden fees, or scary bills. It's one of the best prepaid plans around. With Visible you'll have access to Verizon's 5G network as long as your phone is compatible, and you'll get the bonus of unlimited hotspot data (though speed is capped at 5MBps). It's an awesome plan for anyone who needs a lot of data, and even for families, friends, and roommates who want to save some money. By signing up four lines with Visible's Party pay, your monthly cost drops down to only $25 per month per line.
Does Visible support my unlocked phone?
Visible does support unlocked phones. But before you get too excited, first check whether or not your phone is compatible with Visible's network by visiting their website. They have a list of all supported models, as well as a compatibility checker where you'll select your phone's software (iOS or Android), and then choose your phone model or type in your IMEI. If all checks out, Visible will mail you your SIM with next-day shipping, and you'll be able to activate your service in no time.
If you have an Android device, then these Andriod phones are compatible with Visible. But if you're set on having 5G with Visible, keep in mind that Samsung's Galaxy S20 models are the only supported Android phones along with Apple's iPhone 12.
What if my unlocked phone isn't compatible?
You're out of luck if your unlocked phone isn't compatible with Visible, but on the bright side, you can always buy a phone directly from Visible. Fortunately iPhones purchased through Visible come unlocked as do Android phones. Visible supports most modern iPhone models, from the iPhone 6 and up. And if you want an Android device, these are some of the best phones for Visible to consider. Here's a list of all compatible Android models. Though your choices are limited, there's still a lot of great phones to choose from.
- Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4A, 4 XL, and 5
- Hot Pepper Ghost
- LG G8 and G8 ThinQ
- LG Stylo 5/M7 and Stylo 6
- LG V40
- Motorola E
- Motorola Moto E6, Moto Edge, Moto G Power, Moto G7 Power, and Moto Z4
- OnePlus 8 Pro, 8, 7 Pro, and 7T
- Samsung Galaxy A11, A21, A50, A51, S8, S8+, S9, S9+, S10e, S10+, S20, S20 FE, S20+, S20 Ultra, 21 5G, and 21+ 5G
- Samsung Note 10 and Note 10+
- ZTE Blade A3 Prime, A7 Prime, Vantage 2, V10 Prime, and X1 5G
- ZTE R2
Affordable, unlimited data
Visible
No limits, no worries
Visible is one of the best low-cost, prepaid MVNO carriers today. For only $40 a month, you'll get access to Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G network, as well as unlimited data, text, and talk. It's even cheaper when you sign up for four lines with Party Pay.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Which MVNOs are best for hotspot data?
MVNOs are offering more data than ever and many of them are letting you share it with your other Wi-Fi devices. If you need a backup plan for Wi-Fi or just spend a lot of time away from public access points, you can get connected with a prepaid carrier.
These are the best unlocked phones on Amazon for every budget
Amazon is one of the easiest places to go buy an unlocked phone and have it delivered in a flash. Here are the best unlocked Android phones it's selling at a variety of price levels.
Dropping the Note 20 Ultra would be a disaster. Protect it with a case!
Whether you prefer a heavy-duty case or a thin and shiny one that catches the light just right, there's a great Note 20 Ultra case out there for everyone.