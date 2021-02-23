Best answer: Yes, Visible does support unlocked phones that are fully paid off and not tied to a specific carrier, but phones must be compatible with Visible's network. To find out whether or not your phone will work, check a list of compatible models on Visible's website.

So you own an unlocked phone but need a better data plan. You'd be crazy not to consider Verizon's Visible , which offers unlimited data, texting, and calling with a great network at only $40 per month—no contracts, commitments, hidden fees, or scary bills. It's one of the best prepaid plans around. With Visible you'll have access to Verizon's 5G network as long as your phone is compatible, and you'll get the bonus of unlimited hotspot data (though speed is capped at 5MBps). It's an awesome plan for anyone who needs a lot of data, and even for families, friends, and roommates who want to save some money. By signing up four lines with Visible's Party pay, your monthly cost drops down to only $25 per month per line.

Visible does support unlocked phones. But before you get too excited, first check whether or not your phone is compatible with Visible's network by visiting their website. They have a list of all supported models, as well as a compatibility checker where you'll select your phone's software (iOS or Android), and then choose your phone model or type in your IMEI. If all checks out, Visible will mail you your SIM with next-day shipping, and you'll be able to activate your service in no time.

If you have an Android device, then these Andriod phones are compatible with Visible. But if you're set on having 5G with Visible, keep in mind that Samsung's Galaxy S20 models are the only supported Android phones along with Apple's iPhone 12.

What if my unlocked phone isn't compatible?