Best answer: Yes, Visible offers financing through Affirm on phones purchased through its web store. You can choose to pay for your new phone in 12, 18, or 24 monthly payments at 0% APR.

Visible doesn't handle phone financing directly. Rather, it works with Affirm to provide this service. Furthermore, your loan will be made through Cross River Bank and will be available at 0% APR. If you want to learn more about Affirm, you can visit its help page for more information.

Depending on the cost and credit-related factors, a down payment may be required. Still, any down payment will be less than the cost of the phone outright. You can split up your payments in 12, 18, or 24-month terms with the longer terms bringing down your monthly costs.

For example, at the time of writing, a Pixel 3a can be paid for in 12 montly payments of $34, 18 payments of $22.67, or 24 payments of $17. Of course, this information may change with a down payment so you'll need to check for yourself to know exactly what it would cost.

Even though you will be working with another company to set up your financing, you will still sign up through Visible's web page and be able to set up payment the same way. You won't be sent all over the internet to apply.

Who owns the phone?