Best answer: No, Visible doesn't require a credit check but financing a phone through their its website will. If you already have a phone or buy one separately it's not necessary.

No contract and no credit check

Visible is getting to be one of the first names that comes to mind when you think of a simple and reliable phone service for a great price. As noted in our review Visible uses Verizon's LTE network to immediately have some of the best U.S. coverage available.

Many MVNO carriers don't require a credit check for service and Visible is the same way. One reason a lot of people stick with prepaid phone service is to avoid the credit checks, whether they're recovering financially or are looking to make a large purchase in the near future. Before this meant buying data one gigabyte at a time or even buying minutes for talk time.

With Visible, you can now have unlimited talk, text, data, and even a hotspot without a credit check and for a great price. This is a great way to get your smartphone connected and to take advantage of the power of having a strong and fast connection whenever you need it.

Advertisement

Phone financing