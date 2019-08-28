Best answer: No, Visible doesn't require a credit check but financing a phone through their its website will. If you already have a phone or buy one separately it's not necessary.
No contract and no credit check
Visible is getting to be one of the first names that comes to mind when you think of a simple and reliable phone service for a great price. As noted in our review Visible uses Verizon's LTE network to immediately have some of the best U.S. coverage available.
Many MVNO carriers don't require a credit check for service and Visible is the same way. One reason a lot of people stick with prepaid phone service is to avoid the credit checks, whether they're recovering financially or are looking to make a large purchase in the near future. Before this meant buying data one gigabyte at a time or even buying minutes for talk time.
With Visible, you can now have unlimited talk, text, data, and even a hotspot without a credit check and for a great price. This is a great way to get your smartphone connected and to take advantage of the power of having a strong and fast connection whenever you need it.
Phone financing
However, you're not totally in the clear if you're trying to get all your business done in one place. If you want to finance a phone on Visibile's website, you'll need to go through its partner Affirm, which will perform a soft credit check to verify identity. Luckily, this shouldn't affect your credit score.
If you have the cash, it may be worth it to buy a phone outright so you can be sure that you're not locked down to any company or service. Something like the Google Pixel 3a might be a good contender here. You can check to see if your phone is compatible by entering the IMEI here.
