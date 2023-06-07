Does the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo work with the iPhone? Best answer: Yes, most modern iPhones support the same Qi charging standard as Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo. You'll be able to charge relatively quickly as well, reaching up to 7.5 watts.

Does my iPhone even have wireless charging?

If you've bought a new iPhone in the last couple of years, there's a good chance it has wireless charging. In fact, since Apple switched from metal to glass designs on the back of its phones, every new model has supported it — that means every model between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 14.

If you have an older iPhone, you can still technically get wireless charging working ... sort of. Some battery cases, like the Mophie Juice Pack Wireless for the iPhone 7, support Qi wireless charging for their internal battery, which in turn charges your iPhone through its Lightning port — though exactly how fast the case can charge will vary from product to product.

How well does the Wireless Charger Duo work?

Newer iPhones support Qi wireless charging at up to 7.5 watts. That's the same speed that Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo maxes out at, and while it's obviously made to support phones like the Galaxy S23, it works just as well with iPhones.

As the name implies, the Wireless Charger Duo can charge up to two devices at once. On the left half of the charger is a vertical stand to prop up your phone, while the other half is flat; you can still charge a second phone on the flat portion, or use it to charge a smartwatch like the new Apple Watch Series 8.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Wireless Charger Duo is not compatible with Apple's MagSafe charging technology. This doesn't mean that you won't be able to charge your iPhone using the Duo, but it does mean that you are capped at the 7.5W charging speeds. In order to enjoy the 15W speeds offered by MagSafe charging, you'll need a MagSafe-compatible charger.

There are plenty of wireless chargers that work well with the newer line of iPhones, but Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo makes it easy to charge two phones or a phone and a watch at the same time.