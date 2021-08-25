Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 support offline music playback?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are fresh out of the oven, and there's already a hungry line of customers waiting to get their hands on them. We've reviewed the duo and can vouch for the excitement surrounding the new Samsung watches touting Wear OS 3. Popularity has given rise to many questions about the smartwatches, and people are wondering about things like Qi wireless charging compatibility and offline music playback.

You can rest assured that the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic support offline music playback. Since the new Watch 4 series run Wear OS 3 out of the box, they come with the Google Play Store pre-installed. This means you can install third-party apps like Spotify and YouTube Music to store your music onboard for offline playback. However, remember that you may need a premium account to play tracks with no internet connection on some apps.

As long as the app supports offline playback, it will allow you to play music on your smartwatch without the internet. You can find all the music apps available for Wear OS on the "Watch apps" section in the Google Play Store and check out the compatible ones. This is a welcome change as previously, smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 were limited to playing songs off of Spotify Premium and the onboard music player.

Alternatively, there's 16GB of internal storage in all variants of the watches (LTE and Bluetooth), so you can also add your own music files to the Samsung smartwatches. Of course, if you save audio files on your watch's onboard storage, it goes without saying that you will be able to listen to them offline.

Remember that there are no speakers or audio jack on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. This means you'll have to listen to music via wireless headphones and earbuds. This applies to online and offline audio playback universally.

