Best answer: Yes, the Pixel 4 supports wireless charging. You can place it on any Qi wireless charger to refuel the phone without having to plug in any cables, and unlike the Pixel 3, the Pixel 4 supports fast wireless charging speeds on any Qi charger.
The Pixel 4 works with all Qi wireless chargers
The Pixel 3 from 2018 was the first phone in Google's Pixel lineup to support wireless charging, and to no one's surprise, the Pixel 4 does, too.
Google's using the Qi standard for wireless charging on the Pixel 4, which is the standard that's quickly become the industry norm. In other words, if you go out to buy a wireless charger to use with the Pixel 4, chances are it's a Qi-enabled one.
Any wireless charger that supports Qi will indicate it on either its packaging or the online product page.
Fast charging speeds work on every charger this year
When the Pixel 3 was released, its wireless charging capabilities came with a weird catch. While it could be used with any Qi charger, it only got fast charging speeds on Google's own Pixel Stand.
This year, however, Google's gone back to the drawing board and has made it so that the Pixel 4 supports fast charging on any wireless charger that you want to use.
We're ecstatic to see this change, as it's much more consumer-friendly than what was being offered before. Furthermore, with slightly increased speeds from 10W up to 11W, the Pixel 4 can refuel rather quickly — no cables required.
