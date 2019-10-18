Best answer: Keeping with the trend of other OnePlus handsets, the OnePlus 7T does not feature wireless charging. If you must have wireless charging, you'll want to go with another phone. New hotness: OnePlus 7T ($600 at OnePlus)

Where's the wireless charging? With the combination of the build quality and software integration, OnePlus fans have been clamoring for wireless charging for years. This seems to be the only omission from an otherwise solid set of devices that continues to impress year after year. However, with the OnePlus 7T, you will continue to be disappointed; there is no wireless charging to be found here. OnePlus is continue to bank on its Warp Charge technology, which has been updated to "Warp Charge 30T". Warp Charge is supposedly so fast that you can charge the 7T from 0% to around 70% in just 30 minutes. Obviously, this is much faster than wireless charging, and will guarantee that your 7T lasts throughout the day and late into the night, even with a quick refill. Maybe OnePlus will "get with the times" and stop relying on wired charging one day. However it's unlikely that we will see that until the wireless charging technology gets faster and more reliable than what's available now. What does the OnePlus 7T bring?

The OnePlus 7T was highly anticipated, especially when you consider how popular the OnePlus 7 Pro was, and it's easy to see why. Looking at the phone, you'll find a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an astounding 90Hz refresh rate. After being introduced last year, having a 90Hz refresh rate has turned into a must-have for just about any phone. Under the hood, OnePlus includes the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage. On the battery front, there is a 3,800mAh cell, which should get you through most of the day before needing to recharge. As for the cameras, the 7T ditches the vertical alignment of the camera bump, in favor for a round bump that looks like an old point-and-shoot. This houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Giving users plenty of options is something that OnePlus is great at, and the trend continues here. Another additional feature of the 7T includes the return of the mute switch, which has been a fan-favorite for years. Unfortunately, the headphone jack seems to be gone for good, and we are a bit disappointed that OnePlus didn't even include a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter in the box. Get a phone with wireless charging

The days of needing to be connected to a wall wart are slowly going away. For the time being plugging into the wall will be much faster, but the convenience of wireless charging cannot be understated. In the event that you just can't live without wireless charging, you might want to take a look at the Pixel 4. Google has just unveiled its latest smartphone lineup with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which have similar specs to the OnePlus 7T. Both devices have 90Hz refresh rates, up to 128GB of storage, and have software features that are perfect for just about everyone with the 7T getting a slight edge thanks to built-in customization. As for wireless charging, both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL have this built-in, meaning you can slap them on your charging pad and get some extra juice. Of course, this won't be as fast as plugging into the wall, but when you just don't want to deal with cable and don't need to charge quickly in a pinch, this is the best charging method.

All the wires OnePlus 7T Another potential flagship killer The OnePlus 7T is the company's latest attempt to take down the higher-priced flagships. With a triple camera setup, a 90Hz display, and a solid combination of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the 7T is likely to be the next big hit. $600 at OnePlus