Best answer: The new Galaxy Watch Active 2 is set to have an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor. However, this feature isn't available for use just yet.
Heart health matters
One of the many perks of owning a fitness smartwatch is having the ability to track your heart rate during workouts as well as throughout the day. There are many advantages to having this data, especially when you're a serious athlete who wants to track their performance and overall heart health. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 takes heart-rate monitoring to the next level with ECG.
More and more smartwatches are coming out with the ability to detect irregular heartbeats, which is made possible by an innovative ECG sensor. On the surface, this might not seem like that big of a deal. What does an irregular heartbeat mean, anyway? As a matter of fact, it can be a sign of a more serious condition, like atrial fibrillation. This condition can cause blood clots, strokes, and other complications.
As scary as this might sound, having an ECG sensor in your smartwatch will give you peace of mind when it comes to the detection of an irregular heartbeart. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 will also alert you if your heart rate goes above or below normal levels at any point during the day.
However, if you're looking to purchase the watch right now for the ECG, you're out of luck. While Samsung promised that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 would have the sensor, it didn't provide a launch date. We're still waiting on word from Samsung as to when the ECG feature will be available to use. Stay tuned for udpates!
If you want the full picture when it comes to your heart health, you'll be glad to have the Galaxy Watch Active 2 on your wrist. While the ECG feature isn't available yet, it's certainly something to look forward to in the near future.
