Best answer: Yes, but not without an additional piece of hardware like an Android TV box or a Chromecast. While not available at launch, Disney has said an app will be coming to smart TVs in the future.

Not just yet

When Disney+ launches on Nov. 12, 2019, it will be available in many places. Unfortunately, there won't be an app for it on Samsung smart TVs when it does. This doesn't mean that if you own a regular or smart TV from Samsung that you are going to miss out on all the great content heading to the streaming service. You'll have a few different options to get videos from the mouse using a variety of add-on devices.

Ways to watch on a Samsung TV

While it's unfortunate that watching natively on a Samsung TV won't be an option, there is a good number of ways to still get all the great shows Disney+ offers regardless of what type of TV you have.

Here are all the ways you can watch Disney+ at launch:

Android Mobile Devices

Android TV

Chromecast

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Desktop web browsers (plugins are unknown)

Android TV-based Sony TVs

Roku streaming players

Roku TV

You may notice a relatively significant omission from the list above: the Amazon Fire Tablets as well as Amazon Fire TV. There hasn't been any announcement as to when that might be resolved, but hopefully, it can be sorted out to allow another avenue for catching Disney+ shows.

What is Disney+?

Fans of Disney long been asking for a way to watch the favorite classics and their newest movies & TV shows in one place — Disney+ is that answer. Instead of searching across the various streaming services available to find the shows you want to watch, we finally have a single place to go to fill that void. At launch, everything ever made by Disney won't be available, but there will be quite the list of content that will be.

Disney plans to have hundreds of movies and television shows at launch ranging from decades-old classics to recent releases like Captain Marvel. They have stated that the goal is to have at least 500 movies and 7,500 episodes of TV available to stream through Disney+.