Price matching is not as easy as it sounds, especially when it comes to big competitors like Best Buy and Amazon. However, Best Buy also wants to do what it can to get in on the Prime Day shoppers, so the retailer tends to be a little more open minded during these events.

If you just want a quick answer to the question of whether or not Best Buy will price match Amazon's low prices during Prime Day, the answer is: Probably.

It is worth noting that a lot of the items you find on Amazon at low prices for Prime Day will also be on sale at Best Buy because Best Buy is hosting its own "Black Friday" event during the same time period. Not only will there be a lot of similar deals, you may even be able to find stuff at Best Buy you can't find on sale at Amazon. Also, this event has Best Buy's "Black Friday guarantee" where if you buy something from Best Buy now and find the price goes lower between now and Black Friday, Best Buy will match that price. So that's cool.

Now onto Best Buy's actual price matching policy! You can read all about it yourself, but it breaks down pretty simply. If you find a product sold by Best Buy that's down to a lower price on Amazon, hit up the Best Buy chat, point it out, and get a price match. As long as the items are the exact same (model number, brand, etc) and the reduced price is coming from Amazon and not sold by a third party, chances are Best Buy will match it. This will also work with local competitors and other online retailers like Crutchfield, Dell's online store, HP, and TigerDirect.

There is no special Price Match plan in place for Prime Day, but it really doesn't need one since this is the policy all the time. The one big exclusion important for Prime Day I would point out that probably won't apply are Lightning Deals. These are very common on Amazon today and tomorrow, but Best Buy generally doesn't match those and probably won't this time either. Best Buy also won't match used or refurbished items, bundle offers, pricing errors, or things that are out of stock or in limited quantity.

