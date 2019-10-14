Amazon and Ring relationship

Amazon was among the first large companies to see the value in smart home devices and smart home automation, and early on it began working on initiatives to integrate smart home products and services with its Echo smart speakers and Alexa smart assistant. In February of 2018, Amazon acquired Ring, and since then it has continued to develop and expand the available product offerings and integrations with Echo.

Echo Show 8 and Ring integrations

In addition to using your Echo Show 8 to view recipes, watch YouTube videos and Amazon Prime content like Jack Ryan, or sing along to on-screen lyrics, you can use this smart screen speaker to manage and control your Ring security products in a number of interesting ways. All you need to do to get started is to download and install the Ring Alexa Skill, and your Ring products and Alexa are paired.

For starters, you can ask Alexa to view who is at the front door from the camera on your Ring Doorbell or Stick Up Cam, and then you can communicate communicate with that person directly through the Echo Show 8. You can also connect your Ring security system to Alexa Guard and set it so that when you enable the "away mode" through your Echo Show 8, Alexa will activate your Ring security system. If Alexa and Ring detect something amiss, they will notify you via push notifications, which you can then share with Ring emergency responders (if you are subscribed to their premium monitoring service).

Ring products that work with the Echo Show 8

Even before Amazon acquired Ring, the security company's products worked well with Echo and Alexa. Now that Echo and Ring fall under the same umbrella, this integration has evolved even further. Alongside the Echo Show 8, Amazon announced several new and updated Ring products and initiatives at its fall 2019 event, including a new Ring Indoor Cam, and an updated Ring Stick Up Cam. There's also a Ring Retrofit Alarm Kit that you could use to convert any old/existing home security system hardware to a Ring system (coming soon), and a new pet wearable called Fetch, which will be able to monitor your pet's comings and goings around the neighborhood in conjunction with the new Amazon Sidewalk initiative (also coming soon).

Aside from the aforementioned products, there are quite a few more available from Ring that work with the Amazon Echo Show 8. You really can build out a comprehensive home security set up with these products, and monitor and control them all with Alexa.