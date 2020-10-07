Whenever Google launches a new Pixel phone, it's now expected that we get at least one fun color option to combat the basic Just Black that's always offered. We had Oh So Orange last year for the Pixel 4, and for the Pixel 5, we're treated to Sorta Sage.

Sorta Sage is a lot more subdued compared to Oh So Orange, featuring an earthy-green aesthetic that's rather calming and not as in-your-face as past Pixel colors have been.

Taking a look through the AC forums, most of our members are on board with this new color.

What about you? Do you like the Sorta Sage color for the Pixel 5?

