We're expecting OnePlus to unveil its new OnePlus 7 anytime now, and when it arrives, we should be in for something special.

The rumor mill is suggesting that we'll actually get two versions of the phone, including a standard OnePlus 7 and a OnePlus 7 Pro — the latter of which will have a pop-up selfie camera and Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display!

Taking a look at the AC forums, feelings are currently mixed about what we're seeing so far.