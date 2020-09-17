Thanks to the rise of folding phones, the smartphone market is getting weird and interesting again. Companies are trying out all-new form factors and designs to try and push the market forward, with one of those devices being the Microsoft Surface Duo.

The Surface Duo has some of the most impressive hardware on the market, and thanks to its two-screen design, it lends itself perfectly to unique multitasking capabilities. Unfortunately, a slew of software bugs have made the phone a difficult recommendation.

A few of our AC forum members have been talking about the phone, with some of their comments reading as follows:

This got us to wondering — Do you have any interest in buying the Microsoft Surface Duo?

