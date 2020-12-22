If you have a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, yesterday ended up being pretty exciting. As of December 21, 2020, Samsung is now rolling out the Android 11/One UI 3.0 update to unlocked variants of the Galaxy Note 20 family!
As we've said a few times before, One UI 3.0 has a lot to offer. In addition to things like chat bubbles and improved notifications offered by Google, Samsung's thrown in its own tweaks and features to help make the user experience as good as can be.
Taking a look through the AC forums, the update seems to be gradually making its way to handsets.
What about you? Do you have Android 11 on your unlocked Note 20?
Join the conversation in the forums!
