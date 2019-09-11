Disney+ is coming November 12, 2019, and it is going to be quite competitively priced and featured. Showcasing dozens of original shows and films — as well as hundreds of movies and thousands of TV episodes from the Disney vault — this may be one of the most highly anticipated streaming services of the decade.
Here's everything you need to know about Disney+.
A magical streaming service
Disney+
The wait is almost over
Disney is finally bringing all of its content under one roof for streaming, after years of it being split on half a dozen services. Disney+ will feature original content as well as timeless classics from Disney, Star Wars, National Geographic, Marvel, Disney Channel, and Fox.
- When and where Disney+ is launching
- A great price, a better bundle
- One account for the whole family
- What devices you can watch Disney+ on
- Disney+ Originals: The Mandalorian and more
- How many movies and shows will Disney+ have?
- What does it actually look?
When and where is Disney+ coming?
These are the confirmed countries Disney+ is launching in this year:
- November 12, 2019 — United States, Canada, Netherlands
- November 19, 2019 — Australia, New Zealand
Disney does intend to launch Disney+ globally in dozens of countries in the next two years, and gave us a tentative timeline during Investor Day back in April. These dates are very vague and subject to change because media and streaming laws vary from country to country and need to be navigated and negotiated by Disney's fleet of lawyers before Disney+ can launch there:
- North America in Q1 Fiscal 2020
- Western Europe in the first half of 2020
- Eastern Europe in the first half of 2021
- Asia and Pacific country launches throughout 2020 and 2021
- Latin America in the first half of 2021
There will also be differences in available content between countries — for instance, French law forbids theatrically-released films from being put on a streaming service in that country for three years, so don't expect to see Endgame on Disney+ in France until 2021.
How much will Disney+ cost and can I bundle it with Disney's other services?
The pricing of Disney+ varies a bit from country, but in all of the countries that Disney+ is launching in, you can save yourself a few bucks by opting for the annual billing rate rather than the monthly billing. One account can have up to 4 streams going at one time, so you probably won't need to shell out for multiple accounts in one family, but we don't know if there's a limit to the number of profiles you can connect to one account.
|Country
|Monthly rate
|Annual rate
|United States
|$6.99
|$69.99
|Canada
|$8.99 CAD
|$89.99 CAD
|Netherlands
|€6.99
|€69.99
|Australia
|$8.99 AUD
|$89.99 AUD
|New Zealand
|$9.99 NZ
|$99.99 NZ
Disney has also announced a bundle option that will give users Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu for $12.99/month, though unfortunately it sounds like if you opt for this bundle, you will not be able to upgrade to commercial-free Hulu without breaking the discount.
Disney also offered a 33% discount on a three-year subscription to D23 members back during and after the D23 Expo in August, but the window on that offer seems to have closed. You had to pony up for the entire three-year subscription up front, but you essentially paid two years to get one free, so for die-hard Disney fans, this was an excellent deal.
Parental controls, concurrent streams, and device limits
As stated above, you can have 4 streams going at once on one Disney+ account, which should be enough for most families. As Disney+ is a family service, and as such parental and data controls are paramount. We know that Disney+ will have profile-based parental controls to help keep children out of some of the service's more mature content.
During Investor Day, it was repeatedly said that Disney+ would have no restrictions on downloads, but alas, that was a bit too good to be true. You will be able to download any and all the Disney+ content you want for offline viewing, but only on up to 10 devices per account. For a single user — or even a couple — this shouldn't be a problem, but families will need to be mindful of how many devices they download content on.
There is no device limit for streaming, only for downloaded content, so this means that most families shouldn't run into problems streaming their favorite movies at home even if they hit the offline limit.
What platforms will Disney+ be available on?
As you'd expect of a streaming platform with Disney behind it, Disney+ is going to be available on a wide variety of platforms:
- Android phones and tablets
- Android TV devices
- Google Chromecast
- Apple iOS phones and tablets
- Apple TV
- Desktop web browsers
- Xbox One
- Playstation 4
- Android-based Sony TVs
- Roku
The only major video platform we haven't heard Disney confirm for Disney+ is Amazon's Fire TV platform, but we also don't know what plugin requirements desktop streaming may require.
Disney+ Originals pack a punch
Disney's not resting on its library laurels for Disney+ by any means, ordered dozens of shows and movies for the service's early years, including an impressive array of content from Marvel and multiple new Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian.
Movies
- Lady and the Tramp
- Noelle
- Dolphin Reef
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
- Stargirl
- Secret Society of Second Born Royals
- Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Shows
- The Mandalorian
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Encore!
- Marvel's Hero Project
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Pixar In Real Life
- Family Sundays
- Be Our Chef
- One Day At Disney
- Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
- Magic of the Animal Kingdom
- Ink & Paint
- Diary of a Female President
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Monsters at Work
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Loki
- WandaVision
- Marvel's What If…?
- Marvel's 616
- Hawkeye
- Lizzie McGuire
- Love, Simon
- Moon Knight
- Ms. Marvel
- She-Hulk
What content will Disney+ have?
In Year 1 (2020) alone, Disney+ will feature about 7,500 episodes of off-air and on-air TV episodes and over 400 feature films, swelling to over 10,000 episodes and 500 films by Year 5 (2024).
The following content breakdown is classified by studio so that franchise fans can hunt down their desired content more easily.
Year One content is italicized. Day One content will be bolded.
Walt Disney Animation Studios
The "Disney Classics" collection will be available Day One, and much of the recent Disney films will as well. This includes:
- 101 Dalmatians
- Aladdin
- Alice in Wonderland
- The Aristocats
- Bambi
- Beauty and the Beast
- Big Hero 6
- Bolt
- Chicken Little
- Cinderella
- Dinosaur
- Dumbo
- The Emperor's New Groove
- Fantasia
- Fantasia 2000
- The Fox and the Hound
- Frozen
- Frozen II
- The Great Mouse Detective
- Hercules
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- The Jungle Book
- Lady and the Tramp
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Lion King
- The Little Mermaid
- Meet the Robinsons
- Moana
- Mulan
- Peter Pan
- Pinocchio
- Pocahontas
- Princess and the Frog
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarves
- The Sword in the Stone
- Tangled
- Winnie the Pooh
- Wreck-it Ralph
- Zootopia
There will also be a documentary series Into the Unknown which will showcase the making of Frozen II. Episode 1 will be available Day One with weekly episodes to follow. Numerous WDAS shorts will be included as well, including classic and new Mickey Mouse shorts.
Pixar
All of Pixar's current films and short films will be available on Disney+ Year One, with all but three films available Day One:
- A Bug's Life
- Brave
- Cars
- Cars 2
- Cars 3
- Coco
- Finding Nemo
- Finding Dory
- The Good Dinosaur
- The Incredibles
- Incredibles 2
- Inside Out
- Monsters Inc.
- Monsters University
- Ratatouille
- Toy Story
- Toy Story 2
- Toy Story 3
- Toy Story 4
- Up
- WALL-E
Pixar is debuting a series of shorts that tie into Toy Story 4 — Forky Asks a Question — as well as a new animated series in the Monsters Inc. world called Monsters at Work.
Marvel
Marvel's lineup still seems incomplete, or Marvel is holding back more of its feature film catalog than the rest of the studios. Only four Marvel films will be available Day One, but there should be a decent selection available by the end of Year One.
- Thor: the Dark World
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Black Panther
- Captain Marvel
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- Thor: Ragnarok
Marvel gets more exciting on the TV side, with numerous series in the works as Disney+ exclusives:
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier — a live-action series with Falcon and Winter Soldier
- WandaVision — a live-action series with Scarlet Witch and The Vision
- Marvel's What If... — an animated series from the comic series of the same name
- Marvel 616 — a documentary series around the cultural inspirations and impact of Marvel characters
- Loki — a live-action series starring Tom Hiddleston as the popular trickster god
- Hawkeye — a live-action series in which Clint Barton will be passing the Hawkeye mantle to Kate Bishop
- Moon Knight
- Ms. Marvel
- She-Hulk
Star Wars
All of Star Wars' feature films will be available on Disney+ in Year One, with most of its films available Day One:
- Star Wars Episode I
- Star Wars Episode II
- Star Wars Episode III
- Star Wars Episode IV
- Star Wars Episode V
- Star Wars Episode VI
- Star Wars Episode VII
- Star Wars Episode VIII
- Star Wars Episode IX
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
There's a bit more on the television side to report, but also more uncertainty. We know the Disney+ exclusives from Star Wars, but not when all of the existing Star Wars content will be arriving on the platform:
- The Mandalorian — a live-action series focused on a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars — new 7th season of the CG animated series
- Untitled Cassian Andor series — a live-action series focused on Rogue One's Cassian Andor with K-2SO
- Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series — Ewan McGregor returns to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new live-action series
National Geographic
NatGeo is one of the more recent acquisitions Disney made — it was part of the Fox purchase — and only 250 hours of content will be available on Day One from National Geographic. The Disney+ exclusives highlighted during Investor Day were:
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum — a documentary series hosted and driven by the actor as he explores the history and science behind familiar objects
- Magic of the Animal Kingdom — a documentary series that goes behind the scenes at Walt Disney World to showcase cast members at Disney's Animal Kingdom and Epcot's SeaBase
Walt Disney Studios
Most of Disney+'s 400 Year One Films are Walt Disney Studios films, and there are too many to list out here, but the original content from the studio is easier to keep track of.
- Noelle — a live-action Christmas comedy feature film starring Anna Kendrick as Santa Claus's daughter
- Lady and the Tramp — a live-action adaptation of the classic animated film
- Stargirl — a live-action adaptation of the book of the same name
- Diary of a Female President — a live-action series executive produced by Gina Rodriguez
- Be Our Chef — a reality family cooking competition
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made — a live-action adaptation of the book series of the same name
- The Sandlot — live-action series featuring the kids of the characters from the classic film
Disney Channel
There are over 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel shows that will be available Day One on Disney+ — the majority of that 7,500 catalog episodes slated for Year One — and while we haven't been able to quite track down a concrete list of shows, we do know that just about every major Disney Channel show from the last two decades will be available. There's also some new content coming from popular Disney Channel franchises:
- Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe — Candace get kidnapped by aliens and her ever-inventive kid brothers have to go rescue her
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — a new musical series about the high school where HSM was originally filmed putting on High School Musical: The Musical
Fox
There are still some rights management and streaming agreements to work through for many Fox-owned films, but there will be at least a couple on Disney+ Day One — including some true classics like The Sound of Music and The Princess Bride — but the real headline from the Fox content library is The Simpsons.
All 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be streaming on Disney+ exclusively.
What will Disney+ look like?
The layout for Disney+'s app is fairly standard and easy to navigate, and it sports a beautiful dark theme! (Woo hoo!) You can browse by studio, content type, year, Disney+ exclusives can be browsed in a dedicated tab, and you can curate content through your Watchlist.
You can swap between profiles and manage children's content settings through the app. There's also a Downloads section for easily accessing and managing your offline content. We saw examples of the app on a smart TV, tablet, and phone, and the layout seems quite responsive between platforms.
