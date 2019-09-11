Disney+ is coming November 12, 2019, and it is going to be quite competitively priced and featured. Showcasing dozens of original shows and films — as well as hundreds of movies and thousands of TV episodes from the Disney vault — this may be one of the most highly anticipated streaming services of the decade. Here's everything you need to know about Disney+.

A magical streaming service Disney+ The wait is almost over Disney is finally bringing all of its content under one roof for streaming, after years of it being split on half a dozen services. Disney+ will feature original content as well as timeless classics from Disney, Star Wars, National Geographic, Marvel, Disney Channel, and Fox. $7/mo at Disney+

The pricing of Disney+ varies a bit from country, but in all of the countries that Disney+ is launching in, you can save yourself a few bucks by opting for the annual billing rate rather than the monthly billing. One account can have up to 4 streams going at one time, so you probably won't need to shell out for multiple accounts in one family, but we don't know if there's a limit to the number of profiles you can connect to one account.

Country Monthly rate Annual rate United States $6.99 $69.99 Canada $8.99 CAD $89.99 CAD Netherlands €6.99 €69.99 Australia $8.99 AUD $89.99 AUD New Zealand $9.99 NZ $99.99 NZ

Disney has also announced a bundle option that will give users Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu for $12.99/month, though unfortunately it sounds like if you opt for this bundle, you will not be able to upgrade to commercial-free Hulu without breaking the discount. Disney also offered a 33% discount on a three-year subscription to D23 members back during and after the D23 Expo in August, but the window on that offer seems to have closed. You had to pony up for the entire three-year subscription up front, but you essentially paid two years to get one free, so for die-hard Disney fans, this was an excellent deal. Parental controls, concurrent streams, and device limits As stated above, you can have 4 streams going at once on one Disney+ account, which should be enough for most families. As Disney+ is a family service, and as such parental and data controls are paramount. We know that Disney+ will have profile-based parental controls to help keep children out of some of the service's more mature content.

During Investor Day, it was repeatedly said that Disney+ would have no restrictions on downloads, but alas, that was a bit too good to be true. You will be able to download any and all the Disney+ content you want for offline viewing, but only on up to 10 devices per account. For a single user — or even a couple — this shouldn't be a problem, but families will need to be mindful of how many devices they download content on. There is no device limit for streaming, only for downloaded content, so this means that most families shouldn't run into problems streaming their favorite movies at home even if they hit the offline limit. What platforms will Disney+ be available on?

As you'd expect of a streaming platform with Disney behind it, Disney+ is going to be available on a wide variety of platforms: Android phones and tablets

Android TV devices

Google Chromecast

Apple iOS phones and tablets

Apple TV

Desktop web browsers

Xbox One

Playstation 4

Android-based Sony TVs

Roku The only major video platform we haven't heard Disney confirm for Disney+ is Amazon's Fire TV platform, but we also don't know what plugin requirements desktop streaming may require. Disney+ Originals pack a punch Disney's not resting on its library laurels for Disney+ by any means, ordered dozens of shows and movies for the service's early years, including an impressive array of content from Marvel and multiple new Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian. Movies Lady and the Tramp

Noelle

Dolphin Reef

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Stargirl

Secret Society of Second Born Royals

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe Shows The Mandalorian

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Encore!

Marvel's Hero Project

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Pixar In Real Life

Family Sundays

Be Our Chef

One Day At Disney

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Magic of the Animal Kingdom

Ink & Paint

Diary of a Female President

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Monsters at Work

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

WandaVision

Marvel's What If…?

Marvel's 616

Hawkeye

Lizzie McGuire

Love, Simon

Moon Knight

Ms. Marvel

She-Hulk What content will Disney+ have? In Year 1 (2020) alone, Disney+ will feature about 7,500 episodes of off-air and on-air TV episodes and over 400 feature films, swelling to over 10,000 episodes and 500 films by Year 5 (2024). The following content breakdown is classified by studio so that franchise fans can hunt down their desired content more easily. Year One content is italicized. Day One content will be bolded. Walt Disney Animation Studios

The "Disney Classics" collection will be available Day One, and much of the recent Disney films will as well. This includes: 101 Dalmatians

Aladdin

Alice in Wonderland

The Aristocats

Bambi

Beauty and the Beast

Big Hero 6

Bolt

Chicken Little

Cinderella

Dinosaur

Dumbo

The Emperor's New Groove

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Fox and the Hound

Frozen

Frozen II

The Great Mouse Detective

Hercules

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Jungle Book

Lady and the Tramp

Lilo & Stitch

The Lion King

The Little Mermaid

Meet the Robinsons

Moana

Mulan

Peter Pan

Pinocchio

Pocahontas

Princess and the Frog

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

The Sword in the Stone

Tangled

Winnie the Pooh

Wreck-it Ralph

Zootopia There will also be a documentary series Into the Unknown which will showcase the making of Frozen II. Episode 1 will be available Day One with weekly episodes to follow. Numerous WDAS shorts will be included as well, including classic and new Mickey Mouse shorts. Pixar

All of Pixar's current films and short films will be available on Disney+ Year One, with all but three films available Day One: A Bug's Life

Brave

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Coco

Finding Nemo

Finding Dory

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

Incredibles 2

Inside Out

Monsters Inc.

Monsters University

Ratatouille

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4

Up

WALL-E Pixar is debuting a series of shorts that tie into Toy Story 4 — Forky Asks a Question — as well as a new animated series in the Monsters Inc. world called Monsters at Work. Marvel

Marvel's lineup still seems incomplete, or Marvel is holding back more of its feature film catalog than the rest of the studios. Only four Marvel films will be available Day One, but there should be a decent selection available by the end of Year One. Thor: the Dark World

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther

Captain Marvel

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Thor: Ragnarok Marvel gets more exciting on the TV side, with numerous series in the works as Disney+ exclusives: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier — a live-action series with Falcon and Winter Soldier

WandaVision — a live-action series with Scarlet Witch and The Vision

Marvel's What If... — an animated series from the comic series of the same name

Marvel 616 — a documentary series around the cultural inspirations and impact of Marvel characters

Loki — a live-action series starring Tom Hiddleston as the popular trickster god

Hawkeye — a live-action series in which Clint Barton will be passing the Hawkeye mantle to Kate Bishop

Moon Knight

Ms. Marvel

She-Hulk Star Wars

All of Star Wars' feature films will be available on Disney+ in Year One, with most of its films available Day One: Star Wars Episode I

Star Wars Episode II

Star Wars Episode III

Star Wars Episode IV

Star Wars Episode V

Star Wars Episode VI

Star Wars Episode VII

Star Wars Episode VIII

Star Wars Episode IX

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story There's a bit more on the television side to report, but also more uncertainty. We know the Disney+ exclusives from Star Wars, but not when all of the existing Star Wars content will be arriving on the platform: The Mandalorian — a live-action series focused on a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy

— a live-action series focused on a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy Star Wars: The Clone Wars — new 7th season of the CG animated series

Untitled Cassian Andor series — a live-action series focused on Rogue One's Cassian Andor with K-2SO

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series — Ewan McGregor returns to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new live-action series National Geographic

NatGeo is one of the more recent acquisitions Disney made — it was part of the Fox purchase — and only 250 hours of content will be available on Day One from National Geographic. The Disney+ exclusives highlighted during Investor Day were: The World According to Jeff Goldblum — a documentary series hosted and driven by the actor as he explores the history and science behind familiar objects

Magic of the Animal Kingdom — a documentary series that goes behind the scenes at Walt Disney World to showcase cast members at Disney's Animal Kingdom and Epcot's SeaBase Walt Disney Studios

Most of Disney+'s 400 Year One Films are Walt Disney Studios films, and there are too many to list out here, but the original content from the studio is easier to keep track of. Noelle — a live-action Christmas comedy feature film starring Anna Kendrick as Santa Claus's daughter

— a live-action Christmas comedy feature film starring Anna Kendrick as Santa Claus's daughter Lady and the Tramp — a live-action adaptation of the classic animated film

— a live-action adaptation of the classic animated film Stargirl — a live-action adaptation of the book of the same name

Diary of a Female President — a live-action series executive produced by Gina Rodriguez

Be Our Chef — a reality family cooking competition

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made — a live-action adaptation of the book series of the same name

The Sandlot — live-action series featuring the kids of the characters from the classic film Disney Channel There are over 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel shows that will be available Day One on Disney+ — the majority of that 7,500 catalog episodes slated for Year One — and while we haven't been able to quite track down a concrete list of shows, we do know that just about every major Disney Channel show from the last two decades will be available. There's also some new content coming from popular Disney Channel franchises: Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe — Candace get kidnapped by aliens and her ever-inventive kid brothers have to go rescue her

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — a new musical series about the high school where HSM was originally filmed putting on High School Musical: The Musical Fox There are still some rights management and streaming agreements to work through for many Fox-owned films, but there will be at least a couple on Disney+ Day One — including some true classics like The Sound of Music and The Princess Bride — but the real headline from the Fox content library is The Simpsons. All 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be streaming on Disney+ exclusively. What will Disney+ look like?

The layout for Disney+'s app is fairly standard and easy to navigate, and it sports a beautiful dark theme! (Woo hoo!) You can browse by studio, content type, year, Disney+ exclusives can be browsed in a dedicated tab, and you can curate content through your Watchlist. You can swap between profiles and manage children's content settings through the app. There's also a Downloads section for easily accessing and managing your offline content. We saw examples of the app on a smart TV, tablet, and phone, and the layout seems quite responsive between platforms.