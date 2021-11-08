Disney Plus prices have just received an epic cut on the monthly subscription cost. Prices over at the official sign-up site have just been cut to $1.99 / £1.99, but you'll have to be quick as the offer expires on November 14.
This is likely to be the best offer you'll see for quite some time, especially given the Disney Plus free trial was canceled a long time ago. Disney Plus is usually $7.99/£7.99 a month, so getting it for this price is pretty much a free trial. After your month is up, prices will auto-renew at the standard price, but you're free to cancel at any time, there are no obligations or long-term contracts involved at all.
This is a great time to sign up too as both Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings are both coming to the service on November 12 at no extra charge. They were both previously on the Premier Access tier (or viewable at movie theaters), requiring an expensive extra payment to watch them on Disney Plus. Most modern smart TVs can access the app already, but check out our guide to the best streaming devices if you're looking for alternative options.
Save 75% with this Disney Plus deal
1 month of Disney Plus $1.99 / £1.99
This really is a bargain compared to the usual $7.99 monthly fee. So if you've been thinking about checking out Disney Plus for a while, you won't find a cheaper time to do so. This offer is only open to new and returning Disney Plus subscribers, but a month of use is plenty of time to see if you'll want to continue using it. Just remember to sign up before 23:59 PST on November 14 to get this price.
Disney Plus is packed with content now, much more so than it was at launch. In addition to pretty much every Disney and Pixar movie ever made, you're getting access to the huge range of Marvel content, National Geographic documentaries, and all the Star Wars movies and shows, including The Mandalorian - a new show made exclusively for the new streaming service. Oh and all of The Simpsons. So yes, we imagine you'll be keeping this long after the month-long discount expires.
Check out our extensive guide to all things Disney Plus if you'd like to know more about the House of Mouse's streaming service.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
