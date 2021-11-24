It's been almost two years since the Disney Plus streaming service launched -- and its global rollout is ongoing! It's safe to say the platform has established itself as one of the premier streaming platforms, thanks to its exclusive family-friendly offerings from Disney itself and Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic, and 20th Century Studios. While the catalog size may not rival Netflix and the competition just yet, a variety of Disney+ originals are already streaming, and there are plans for at least 10 Marvel and 10 Star Wars series to hit the platform over the next few years. Odds are you're interested, but still unsure how much a Disney+ subscription costs, right? Thankfully, Disney+ has several different plan options for Disney+, with fees ranging from $7.99 to $19.99 per month. You can also sign up for an annual plan to save a little extra. Let's take a second to break down the current offers and then get into the details about Disney+ -- including where it's available, how the prices compare to other services, and more.

Disney+ Price By Country

Country Monthly rate Annual rate Argentina ARS$ 385 ARS$ 3.850 Australia $11.99 $119.99 Austria 8,99 € 89,99 € Belgium 8,99 € 89,99 € Brazil BRL$ 27,90 BRL$ 279,90 Canada $11.99 CAD $119.99 CAD Chile CLP$ 6.500 CLP$ 64.900 Colombia COP$ 23.900 COP$ 239.900 Costa Rica $5.99 $59.99 Denmark 79 DKK 790 DKK Finland 8,99 € 89,99 € France 8,99 € 89,99 € Germany 8,99 € 89,99 € Greenland 59 DKK 589 DKK Iceland 8,99 € 89,99 €) India (as Disney+ Hotstar) Rs 299 Rs 1,499 Indonesia (as Disney+ Hotstar) Rp 39,000 Rp 199,000 Ireland 8,99 € 89,99 € Italy 8,99 € 89,99 € Japan ¥700 Luxembourg 8,99 € 89,99 € Monaco 8,99 € 89,99 € Mexico MXN$ 159 MXN$ 1.599 Netherlands 8,99 € 89,99 € New Zealand $11.99 $119.99 Norway 89 NOK 890 NOK Panama $5.99 $59.99 Peru PEN$ 25,90 PEN$ 259,90 Portugal 8,99 € 89,99 € Singapore S$11.98 S$119.98 Spain 8,99 € 89,99 € Sweden 89 SEK 890 SEK Switzerland 12.90 CHF 129 CHF United Kingdom £7.99 £79.99 United States $7.99 $79.99 Uruguay $ 7.49 74.99

Disney+ started rolling out a series of subscription increases in global markets in mid-February 2021. Disney announced the price increase as it began rolling out the new Star section of the app in countries where Hulu is not available, as well as paying for the absolutely insane amount of content slated for the next three years from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and more. The Star brand page on Disney+ is currently accessible to subscribers in Australia, Austria, Canada, Europe, Germany, Italy, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, the UK, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Specifically, the Star brand library consists of movies and TV shows from Disney Television Studios, FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures. Highlights include Grey's Anatomy, 24, and The X-Files, as well as brand new originals such as Love, Victor, and Solar Opposites. The Disney+ and Star services are expected to launch in Andorra, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, and Turkey through Summer 2022. Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle explained Disney+ currently offers one bundle with ESPN+ and Basic Hulu for just $13.99 a month. That's right; you can access all the content from all three platforms for roughly as much as the Standard Netflix plan. By bundling the three services together, you end up saving about $5 per month, which is like getting ESPN+ for free. So what does $14 a month get you? To start, you get unlimited access to Disney+ and its library of more than 7,500 episodes and over 500 films from Disney, 20th Century Studios, Marvel, National Geographic, and Star Wars. In addition, you'll be able to access nearly 50,000 different titles from Hulu and watch all the sports your heart desires on ESPN+. ESPN+ has exclusive UFC fights, NCAA football, baseball, basketball, and professional NHL, MLB, NFL, and more. The Hulu plan included is the ad-supported one, but you can also upgrade to Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV. Your savings aren't higher just for getting a more expensive bundle — it's just under $5 savings at every level — but it does allow you to build a bundle that fits you and your family. If you want to have Live TV so that it's easier for you to watch your favorite shows, you can. If you wish to skip all those constant ads during your favorite shows, you can do that, too, even though Disney would prefer you didn't because they make more money from ad-supported Hulu than the No Ads upgrade.

Plan name Hulu only monthly price Disney+ Bundle monthly price Hulu $6.99 $13.99 Hulu (No Ads) $12.99 $19.99 Hulu + Live TV $64.99 $72.99 Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $70.99 $78.99

Verizon Wireless also currently offers the Disney+ Bundle free to customers who subscribe to a selection of eligible Unlimited wireless plans for six months. All you need to do is sign up, switch or upgrade to the Do More Unlimited or Start Unlimited plans, and the Disney, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle will be included. If you're already subscribed to one of Verizon's discontinued Unlimited plans, you may still be eligible to add the Disney+ Bundle to your account as long as you enroll for the bundle by May 31, 2022. It's worth pointing out that Verizon mobile accounts that have already redeemed a Verizon Disney+ 12 months free or Disney+ six months free promotion are not eligible to get a second Verizon Disney+ promotion for that mobile account. The Disney+ offer with Verizon 5G Home Internet is also no longer available.

Disney+ Deals for UK The UK's O2 network is currently offering a sweet deal on Disney+, giving new customers six months of the service for free. All you have to do is select Disney+ as an added extra when signing up. Existing O2 subscribers fear not! You can also benefit from this partnership in the form of bill credits. If you're already a Disney+ subscriber in the UK, you can still get six months free via O2. Just add Disney+ as an Extra on your current plan for £7.99 a month, and O2 will give you £2 a month off your bill. The Tesco supermarket chain also offers an impressive Disney+ deal to its most loyal customers. Clubcard holders can exchange just £8 worth of reward vouchers for a full three-month Disney+ subscription as part of the campaign. Based on the current £7.99 monthly subscription fee, the deal offers savings of £23.97. Tesco's Disney+ deal is available to both new and existing Disney+ customers and runs until Aug. 1, 2022. Where can you stream Disney+ right now? Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, France, Germany, Greenland, Guatemala, Honduras, Iceland, India (branded as Disney+ Hotstar), Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela

Venezuela A continued rollout in East Asia is taking place in 2021 and 2022. How does Disney Plus pricing compare to Netflix?

If you're comparing Disney+ versus Netflix, there are a few things you should consider. Netflix currently starts at $8.99 per month for its most basic plan, restricted to SD streaming. For HD streaming, you'd have to move to one of the other two tiers at $13.99 or $17.99, while Disney+ only offers a single tier which gives you access to SD and HD content for one low price. Netflix's most basic plan costs almost $25 more per year than Disney+, and that's before taking any discounts into account, such as the $70 Disney+ yearly membership offer. Additionally, the Disney+ Bundle gives you access to ESPN+ and Hulu and Disney+, all for just $13.99 monthly. That's more comparable to Netflix's Standard plan, which includes HD content for that same monthly price, though you have access to three streaming services rather than just one. Which service you choose really boils down to what you want to watch. Disney+ is perfect for families with kids interested in Disney animated movies, live-action Disney Channel shows and movies, and Pixar films, as well as adults who love Marvel, The Simpsons, and Star Wars. And the content doesn't end there. Netflix is great as well, and these days it's full of exclusive content that you can't watch elsewhere, from shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game to movies like Tick, Tick ... Boom! and Red Notice. How does Disney Plus pricing compare to Amazon Prime Video? Prime Video is made available as part of Amazon's Prime subscription, which costs $12.99 a month or $119 for the year. You can also choose to skip the Amazon Prime membership and pay for a standalone Prime Video membership, which costs $8.99 per month. Comparing the Amazon Prime subscription directly to Disney+ and it's $7.99 a month fee is hardly fair, as Amazon Prime offers free shipping, cloud storage, and more, whereas Disney+ is strictly content. However, if you subscribe solely to Prime Video, Disney+'s library of original content is superior. Some additional differences are favorable to Disney+ as well. For example, while you have access to a variety of series and movies via Amazon Prime Video, you can only stream content on two devices at a time. In contrast, Disney allows up to four concurrent streams and up to seven user profiles. How does Disney Plus pricing compare to Hulu?

On its own, Hulu pricing starts at $6.99 a month for the ad-supported version. If you want to upgrade to the commercial-free plan, it will set you back $12.99, and the Hulu with Live TV plan runs $64.99 a month. When comparing the base Disney+ package to the base Hulu package, you'll see that it's only $1 more, but where Disney+ wins is that it doesn't have ads. This puts it in better comparison to the $12 plan. Where Hulu excels is in its content library. Disney+ is currently limited when you compare the two, but the target audience is also very different. Hulu doesn't compete with Disney+ when it comes to the movies and shows available, and Disney+ actually has its own collection of original programming, which you obviously can't access on Hulu. Each service has pros and cons, and quite honestly, the best thing is that you can bundle the two of them together for one low monthly cost. How does Disney Plus pricing compare to YouTube TV? YouTube TV is a service more aimed at someone who wants to cut the cord but still have access to tons of channels and programs as needed. Disney+, however, is a comprehensive library of older films and TV shows mixed with a growing library of new and original content. YouTube TV has more standard cable features, like DVR recording, a channel guide, and a feature that allows users to save shows for offline viewing. In comparison, Disney+ is all on-demand content. Thanks to a recent increase, pricing starts at $64.99 per month on YouTube TV, whereas Disney+ comes in at just $7 a month. In addition to this, YouTube TV is only available in the U.S. right now, whereas Disney+ is available in 44 countries and counting. Disney Plus shows & movies: What's available right now?

This service is a must-have for parents with younger children, from every Pixar movie like Toy Story and Up! to classic Disney animated films such as The Lion King and The Little Mermaid. It also includes a huge slate of movies you'll want to watch ahead of the new Marvel Studios series like WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Additionally, the platform is the place to go for new Star Wars content, including the first two seasons of The Mandalorian and upcoming series such as The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Ahsoka. When it comes to the best shows to watch on Disney+, you'll also find the entire catalog of The Simpsons and The Muppet Show, as well as a bevy of Disney Channel TV shows and original movies, from Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana to the High School Musical and Descendants franchises. It's also worth pointing out that some of the content available on Disney+ hasn't been available to watch at all for over a decade, including the Disney Channel show So Weird and a long list of Disney Channel Original Movies, making Disney+ the only place to find you childhood favorites. There are also new films such as Cruella, Jungle Cruise, Pixar's Luca, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. To learn even more about Disney+, this guide can fill you in on everything you need to know.

