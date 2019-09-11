Disney+ launches on November 12, but if you live in the Netherlands, it sounds like you'll be getting a sneak peek. The app listing has gone live on Google Play , but it's not available for download on any of my devices yet, and that seems to be the same case for the folks over at Droid Life that first spotted it. The app apparently is only live in the Netherlands, as the app listing's what new states:

This trial will apparently be a proving ground for the app ahead of the rollout in five countries this November. Testing in the Netherlands will certainly allow for a smaller testing group than any US beta would have allowed, though I can't help but feel a sharp pang of jealousy at the thought of anyone getting the Disney+ app months before I do.

For now, I'll keep rewatching Disney films on Movies Anywhere and waiting for the app to come to us.