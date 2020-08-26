It may be summer, but there's never a good time of year to deal with a dead car battery. Even if the weather is still great where you are, it's still smart to be prepared for emergencies because being stranded is not fun. Clip the on-page coupon and enter code PMH8X9OT during checkout at Amazon and this Gooloo 1200A Jump Starter will fall from $69.99 down to $45.49 with free shipping. We have yet to share a better deal for this particular product.
A portable jump starter is one of those things that every car should have. This jump starter is powerful enough to start cars, motorbikes, lawnmowers, and more. It also features dual USB ports that can charge your phone, which could be a lifesaver if your battery is dead, your tire's flat, and you're in the middle of nowhere.
There are built-in safeguards to protect against over-voltage, overheating, and other unsavory situations. The jump starter also has an LED flashlight with strobe and SOS modes to ensure you can see and be easily seen. The manufacturer includes an 18-month warranty with your purchase, as well as necessary tools like a wall charger, jumper cables, and car charger.
While you're getting your vehicle prepared for emergencies, there are a few other products you should keep in mind. A good tire inflator is essential, and you should also keep some basic tools in your trunk. Keep everything organized with something like this to ensure nothing's rolling around while you're driving. It's also a good idea to have a car phone mount to keep your phone in view but out of your hands.
