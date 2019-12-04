This past August, Digital Wellbeing beta testers were treated to a new feature called "Focus mode" — allowing you to pause specific apps/games to help keep you, well, focused. After a few months of polishing everything up and adding some new features, Google's now rolling Focus mode out to everyone.

As a quick refresher, Focus mode allows you to select specific apps/games to be paused when it's enabled. If you try to open a selected app while Focus mode is turned on, you'll get a pop-up reminding you that the app is currently paused. You could, of course, bypass the notification and use the app anyways, but the idea is that Focus mode will give you an extra reminder to keep your brain on the task at hand. Additionally, Focus mode will block notifications from any apps you choose.