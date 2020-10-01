Google Pixel 5 Sorta SageSource: Google

Yesterday during its Launch Night In livestream, Google finally took the wraps off of the Pixel 5. It's the flagship Pixel that we're getting for 2020, and it's a pretty interesting device.

Rather than trying to compete toe-to-toe with devices like the Galaxy S20, the Pixel 5 does something a bit different. For just $699, the phone delivers a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6-inch 90Hz display, dual rear cameras, and a promising 4,080 mAh battery. Those aren't the very best specs we've ever seen, but considering the lower-than-usual price, it's an enticing offer.

Taking a look through the AC forums, our members seem a bit split in regards to who pre-ordered and who didn't.

HyperM3

I'm definitely getting it, just debating if I want to wait for some discounts to kick in. I'm still using my 3xl but it's showing some age.

Reply
ezdoit

I planned to get it - BUT - not willing to wait 4 or 5 weeks for it to arrive. Might as well wait for Black Friday, or Cyber Monday, or some other sale day.

Reply
trandz

Nope. Pass. The phone belongs in 2018/early 2019. What company sits down and thinks its a good idea to literally take and neuter last year's version. Worse processor, same 2 year old camera, worse PPI, no ip68 rating. Complete and utter garbage. Screw Google for this disaster. Give me a real damn flagship with stock Android. snapdragon 865+, 6.9" display, 120Hz, etc. IDC what their moronic...

Reply
bhatech

There is no way I won't get a new Pixel They could have priced it at $599 for a much broader appeal. I'm pretty sure there will be at least $100 discount come black friday or few weeks/months later there will be lots of deals. Personally I don't care about price, I care more about getting it ASAP

Reply

What about you? Did you pre-order the Google Pixel 5?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.