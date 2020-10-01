Yesterday during its Launch Night In livestream, Google finally took the wraps off of the Pixel 5. It's the flagship Pixel that we're getting for 2020, and it's a pretty interesting device.

Rather than trying to compete toe-to-toe with devices like the Galaxy S20, the Pixel 5 does something a bit different. For just $699, the phone delivers a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6-inch 90Hz display, dual rear cameras, and a promising 4,080 mAh battery. Those aren't the very best specs we've ever seen, but considering the lower-than-usual price, it's an enticing offer.

Taking a look through the AC forums, our members seem a bit split in regards to who pre-ordered and who didn't.

What about you? Did you pre-order the Google Pixel 5?

Join the conversation in the forums!