Announced alongside the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Buds+ are the latest and greatest true wireless earbuds that Samsung has to offer in 2020.
Although they lack active noise cancellation (a feature that's becoming more prominent on high-end true wireless buds), the Buds+ still impress with improved sound quality and significantly longer battery life — up to 11 hours of continuous listening time and a total of 22 hours when you factor in the charging case.
Taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members have already jumped aboard the Buds+ bandwagon.
What about you? Did you buy the Galaxy Buds+?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Galaxy S20 sales reportedly off to 'dismal' start, Coronavirus to blame
Reports out of Korea suggest sales of Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 phones are off to a slow start in its home country.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Too much of a good thing
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is supposed to be the phone for the enthusiasts, the fans, the nerds who all want the biggest and best Samsung can offer, no matter the cost. Let's break down how well Samsung executes on the promise of an ultra flagship phone.
Do you buy insurance for your smartphone?
Protecting your smartphone is essential, especially when prices are crossing the $1000 threshold. Do you go as far as to buy insurance for your handset?
Keep your Galaxy S20+ protected with these heavy duty cases
The Galaxy S20+ is a beautiful phone that deserves to be protected. These heavy duty cases will defend your new phone against anything life throws your way.