Announced alongside the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Buds+ are the latest and greatest true wireless earbuds that Samsung has to offer in 2020.

Although they lack active noise cancellation (a feature that's becoming more prominent on high-end true wireless buds), the Buds+ still impress with improved sound quality and significantly longer battery life — up to 11 hours of continuous listening time and a total of 22 hours when you factor in the charging case.

Taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members have already jumped aboard the Buds+ bandwagon.

SpookDroid

If the original buds vs 65t were any indication, Jabra's are much better if a bit bulkier. With the 75t getting stellar reviews, I assume the same will apply here, but both are going to be great. Jabra's seem to constantly deliver louder volume than Samsung's, though, so would expect the same to be the case for their latest models. I'll get the Buds+ because what else am I going to use the...

bassjo

I picked up the Buds+ and was just blown away at how good of a seal they create in my ears and how much ambient noise they block out. If course as it's already been started... Not all ears are created equally. "YMMV" I love mine, I use them everyday for working out, they stay in and done seem to irritate my ears.

j_hansen

The good seal to block out ambient noise is mentioned quite a bit and one of the main reasons I decided to try them, I'll rather have a good seal than pay extra for ANC I also think I'll get on better with the touch controls compared to buttons. Arriving tomorrow, I'm dead curious

kevinpleasants

I have the black Galaxy Buds+ and they are a nice upgrade to the original buds. The ambient sound feature is my favorite upgrade due to fact I hear one sided hearing.

What about you? Did you buy the Galaxy Buds+?

