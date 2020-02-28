Announced alongside the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Buds+ are the latest and greatest true wireless earbuds that Samsung has to offer in 2020.

Although they lack active noise cancellation (a feature that's becoming more prominent on high-end true wireless buds), the Buds+ still impress with improved sound quality and significantly longer battery life — up to 11 hours of continuous listening time and a total of 22 hours when you factor in the charging case.

Taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members have already jumped aboard the Buds+ bandwagon.

What about you? Did you buy the Galaxy Buds+?

