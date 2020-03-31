What you need to know
- Titan Quest is a Diablo-like action game from THQ Nordic.
- It just got an expansion that focuses on Atlantis.
- The expansion costs $20, while the base game costs $30.
- You can purchase Titan Quest through the PlayStation Store.
Titan Quest is one of my most favorite games. I love the lore and I like that it features mythology from a lot of different regions. The game is from Age of Empires creator Brian Sullivan and Braveheart writer Randall Wallace and is set in Asia, Egypt, and Greece. The mythical Titans have escaped their eternal prison, wreaking havoc upon the Earth. The gods seek a hero who can turn the tide in an epic struggle that will determine the fate of both men and gods.
In this epic quest of good versus evil, players will encounter the greatest villains of Greek mythology, brave the attacks of Cerberus, and hazard the banks of the River Styx. You'll interpret the prophecies of the blind seer Tiresias, fight alongside Agamemnon and Achilles, and use the wiles of Odysseus to conquer this dark new adventure.
Today, Titan Quest received an expansion on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, that's been available on PC for a while now. There's a new level cap, new mastery levels, a new story, and much more. You meet an explorer that is searching for the mythical kingdom of Atlantis, and together you set out on a journey across the western Mediterranean. You will search for the legendary Diary of Herakles, rumored to be in the Phoenician City of Gadir. The adventure starts from there.
The expansion is a little expensive though, it costs $20, but in many ways, it's its own game. For some odd reason, it's not showing up on the PlayStation Store for many, so give it a few hours or a day.
