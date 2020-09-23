Google will launch the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 next week alongside the Nest Audio and Google Chromecast with Google TV. The latter three have all received detailed leaks over the past couple of weeks, so naturally, the Pixel 4a 5G is next on the list.

A report by WinFuture today shared the complete specs of the 4a 5G, and it's an impressive successor to the very good Pixel 3a XL from last year.

The Pixel 4a 5G will be a polycarbonate smartphone sporting a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punchhole selfie camera. It'll have the same 60Hz and Gorilla Glass 3 as the smaller 4a, and you'll be able to watch HDR videos on this thing. You'll also not find any face ID of any sort, Google is sticking a fingerprint sensor on the rear of all its phones this year. Given the kind of year we're having, that's a good thing.

Camera-wise, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will share the same camera system. This means you'll be getting an 8MP sensor at the front and a dual camera set up made up of one 12MP lens and a 16MP ultra-wide lens at the rear.

It'll all be powered by the Snapdragon 765, a step up from the Pixel 4a's 730 but necessary to enable 5G support. Other specs include 6GB of RAM, a 3885 mAh battery with 18w fast charging, dual stereo speakers, and the beloved headphone jack.

It's an impressive package that skews more towards the Pixel 5 than it does the 4a, and it's one that'll be competitive with other mid-rangers such as the Nokia 8.3, the OnePlus Nord, and so on. The pricing of the Pixel 4a 5G isn't a mystery, Google says it will cost $499 when it launches. An early listing by BT in the UK says it'll have stock by October 13th, so we know just when to smash our piggy banks open.