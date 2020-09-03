Are you ready to save this Labor Day? Thanks to all that's going on in the world, we missed a lot of chances for savings over the summer. Things just weren't dropping in price around the big days like 4th of July or Memorial Day the way they usually do. It feels like someone turned the Deals Release Valve for Labor Day because we're seeing everyone get in on this holiday.
Dell's Labor Day Sale is huge and spans the entire Dell store from laptops to monitors to accessories. You'll have to spend a few minutes browsing for your favorite things. We're breaking down some of the best deals in this post, but even then you might find some things that really speak to you on a personal level. So don't be afraid to browse the whole collection.
Dell Laptop and PC Deals
Dell Inspiron 17 3000 laptop | $80 off
Specifications for this configuration include an Intel Core i7 3.9GHz processor, integrated graphics, a 1080p 17.3-inch screen, a 2TB hard drive, and 8GB RAM. It also has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Windows 10 Home.
New Dell G3 15 gaming laptop | $130 off
The laptop comes with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 4.5GHz processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, a 256GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive, and 8GB RAM. It also has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
New Dell G5 gaming desktop | $120 off
This PC comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 4.3GHz processor, a Nvidia GeForce 1660 Ti graphics card, a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive, and 8GB RAM. It has Windows 10 Home, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The front of the computer includes a USB-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, and a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port. The back has more USB 2.0 ports, four Superspeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and more. There's a ton of connectivity and customizability available with this PC.
Dell XPS 15 laptop | $250 off
You'll get a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 4.5GHz processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, a 512GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive, and 16GB RAM. It also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and Windows 10 Home.
Dell Monitor and TV Deals
Alienware 34 AW3420DW curved monitor | $570 off
The Alienware screen has a 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution with a 2ms response time, a 120Hz refresh rate, and more. The 21:9 aspect ratio and 1900R curve immerse you into the screen. It works with Nvidia's G-Sync technology to reduce screen tearing. It also has four dynamic lighting zones that can be personalized to your style and synced with AlienFX for even more game immersion.
Dell S2421HN 24-inch monitor | $45 off
This monitor uses an IPS panel with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time. It has AMD FreeSync technology, two HDMI ports, and a one-year warranty. It's also VESA mountable.
Dell TV Deals
Let's not even take away from all the fabulous ways you can save on TVs at Dell today. There are over a dozen options from Sony and Samsung. You can save as much as $700 on TVs ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches. These are OLED and QLED TVs, which means they have fantastic image quality as well.
Dell Tech Deals
Alienware 310K mechanical gaming keyboard | $25 off
This is a simple but fantastic wired keyboard with white backlighting, media functions, Cherry MX Red mechanical switches, and more. You'll get plenty of tactile feedback with keys that are super precise and easy to actuate.
Google Nest Secure Alarm System | $150 off
Use the Nest app from anywhere to arm and disarm your Nest Secure system with ease. You'll receive notifications when motion is detected as well as when the alarm goes off.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite | $70 off
This Samsung tablet includes a 10.4-inch multi-touch screen with a 2.3GHz Samsung Exynos 9610 processor, 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, an 8MP camera in the rear, and a 5MP camera on the front. The battery lasts up to 12 hours.
