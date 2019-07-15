It's not a new VR headset by any stretch, but if you want to get started in VR, there's no better place than an Oculus Go. It's a fully standalone headset, which means you just put it on and go. There's a computer baked right into the headset, so no connecting it to a console or plugging it into a computer or taking your phone out of its precious case to suck the battery from it for a few minutes of joy.

It's compact, it's portable, and it's a gateway to a thousand virtual worlds from wherever you are. Oculus started its Standalone VR revolution with the Go, and it's an even better experience today thanks to an overflowing app store.

The best part of this deal isn't even the price; it's how long the Oculus Go has been around already. Thanks to the explosive popularity of this headset, there are hundreds of apps in the Oculus Store to enjoy on your Go. If you want to doodle in VR, you've got multiple options. If you want to shoot your way through space, there are some amazing games to enjoy. Want some multiplayer fun? You can play Settlers of Catan with people across the world. Even if all you want to do is kick back and immerse yourself in video, Oculus Go has a healthy video store as well as dozens of live-streaming apps. You can even watch live television in this thing; it's a whole entertainment center in a box.

Oculus Go is a great sit-down VR headset, and you're not going to move around quite like you would the bigger and more expensive Oculus Quest. You get a single controller and the headset in the box, and once you get started, you're going to want to pass it around to friends so everyone can enjoy. And for those who want to sit back and enjoy what you're doing without putting your face in the headset, there's a casting feature so you can send what you're doing in the headset to a Chromecast connected to a television.

This deal Amazon has on the Oculus Go is part of a Lightning promotion, which means the company only has a handful of these things. And once they're sold, the deal ends, and you're back to the regular $200 price tag for this 32GB model.