Wow, Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals are really hitting the ground running today with some all-time low prices on some of the best stroage solutions in the business. Users can finally upgrade the console's internal storage capacity beyond the measly amount the PS5 launched with as Sony recently unlocked the expansion bay.

Picking up one of the best PS5 SSD options in the Cyber Monday PS5 deals events can save you a lot of money. This is an excellent turn of events as just a few weeks ago a lot of the best devices had sold out and we could only find scalper listings. That could all change soon though as Black Friday gathers momentum and more people pick up a PS5. Be prepared to pay quite a lot more if you want a PS5 SSD with a pre-installed heatsink - pro tip, buy one separately for much less (links below). We're constantly testing new PS5-compatible SSDs, so we'll let you know which ones are available too beyond the old favorites likes the Samsung 980 Pro, WD SN 850 Black, and the Firecuda 530.

If you're going to have a look around yourself, we've listed some retailers further down this page that we're constantly checking for Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals. Be careful, though; you'll want to make sure the specs of the SSD meet Sony's particular requirements. We'll run through those on this page, too. First up, you can find our favorite PS5 SSD deals of the day directly below along with recommendations for relevant heatsinks to attach.

Today's best Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals WD Black SN850 1TB SSD | $149.99 at Best Buy Save $80: The price just keeps dropping on this one making it one of the best Cyber Monday PS5 SSd deals around as this is actually $15 less than the previous all-time-low price last week. As one of the top-rated SSDs for the PlayStation 5, it's great to see such a low price. $149.99 at Best Buy Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD | $169.99 at Amazon Save $60: This is one of the very best SSDs you can get on the PS5 with some of the fastest speeds around, and this is an excellent price given stock often sells out without a discount. Samsung is an incredibly well-respected brand in storage, especially for modern SSD tech. You'll need to attach your own heatsink, but we've picked out some compatible models further down this page. $169.99 at Amazon Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD with heatsink Save $50: This new model with a pre-installed PS5 heatsink would have been super exciting a few weeks ago and that is a legit $50 discount as this model has only just been released. But look around on this page and you'll see some much cheaper offers and there's no way you should be paying $50 more than the regular version for the conveniance of a pre-fixed heatsink. $199.99 at Amazon WD Black SN850 500GB SSD | $64.99 at Amazon Save $85: A quite extraordinary discount. This was already $60 off a few days ago, but now it's even cheaper for Cyber Monday. The WD SN850 Black comes highly recommended. Don't just take our word for it though. Mark Cerny, lead architect of the PlayStation 5, has publically said this is the brand he uses in his PS5. We would imagine he opted for a larger one than this 500GB edition, but if you're only after a modest upgrade to your storage, this is very affordable. Overall though, we'd recommend looking at the 1TB option to future-proof your PS5 a bit more, games are only getting bigger after all. $64.99 at Amazon XPG 1TB Gammix S70 Blade | $129.99 at Amazon Save $30: The XPG is way, way cheaper than 1TB PS5 SSD options from WD, Samsung, and Seagate. And yet this is one of the fastest options for your PS5 and is backed up with strong reviews. You're also getting a heatsink in the box at no extra charge - some built-in heatsinks from other brands increase the price by $50! $129.99 at Amazon Giga Byte Aorus 1TB SSD | $189.99 at Amazon Save $40: This is a fantastic plug-and-play option for a PS5 SSD as it comes with its own heatsink so there's no need to buy one separately and attach it yourself. You're not paying a conveniance tax for it either (we've seen the WD model with a heatsink cost an extra $50 at times!). This is a seriously quick SSD as well, so it's more than a match for your PS5. $189.99 at Amazon Sabrent PS5 heatsink | $19.99 at Amazon Most of the cheapest Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals don't come with a pre-installed heatsink. If you don't fancy attaching your own, then this is an excellent alternative. Instead of attaching to the SSD, this long plate replaces the PS5's standard plate covering the SSD bay. It has a thick thermal cooling pad attached and sits on top of the SSD. I have one at home and it's perfect for me as I'm always testing new PS5 SSDs and the easy access and excellent cooling are a big win. $19.99 at Amazon

What stores will have Cyber Monday PS5 deals?

When shopping for a PS5 SSD on Cyber Monday, the stores below will be your best bet. They've had regular stock of them as PC components for a while and have a strong track record. As big-brand stores, they'll have solid chances of getting the most popular drives back in stock when they do sell out. Be mindful of MSRPs, though, as third-party sellers are allowed on most of these stores and won't be afraid to jack up the prices. And with PS5 SSDs being expensive enough to begin with, you shouldn't pay anything extra. Look out for "sponsored" slots at the top of retailer search listings as they're often not compatible matches.

What requirements are there for a PS5 SSD

This isn't like the old days of just buying a PlayStation memory card. You'll have to be mindful of the following spec when picking up an SSD for your PS5 on Cyber Monday, as many models out there are only for a PC. Don't forget, some SSDs do not come with a heatsink built-in, and we severely recommend you do indeed attach one (it's very easy), or you risk the SSD overheating and burning out in your PS5. We've dropped a few links below for some PS5-compatible heatsinks to save you the hassle of measuring all the specs.

Interface: PCIe Gen4 M.2 NVME

Capacity: 250GB - 4TB capacity

Read speed: 5,500MB/s or faster

Form factors: 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, 22110

Width: up to 25mm (with heatsink)

Length: up to 110mm (with heatsink)

Thickness: up to 11.25mm (with heatsink)

Heatsink: built-in or manually added as a separate purchase

The following PS5 compatible heatsinks are usually priced around $15-$20 and are often available in red, black, or silver - not that you'll be able to see it once you close the PS5 up again. They're double-sided, which adds a tiny bit extra to the price over the dirt-cheap models, but it's more than worth it to protect your new PS5 SSD. Pro tip: the version of SSDs with a heatsink built-in already are often a lot more expensive, so adding your own manually is a great way to save up to $40 sometimes!