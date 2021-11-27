As we enter the second year of the Oculus Quest 2's life, you'll find some seriously great deals for the hardware and accompanying accessories this Cyber Monday. Many companies have already begun to offer sales and discounts on their accessories, and newly refined designs ensure that the accessories you buy today will be a better experience than the ones you purchased this time last year. Here are the best Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals to enhance your gaming experience.
Quest 2 with free $50 gift card
If you're picking it up at Amazon, be sure to use the 'OCULUS50' code during checkout to ensure you get your gift card. Over at Best Buy the gift card will be emailed to you automatically. Meta's Oculus Quest 2 comes with everything you need in the box and is the best VR experience you'll find anywhere. Brilliant games, immersive visuals, controllers that make you feel like you're actually in the world of virtual reality, and no wires to connect to anything. It's the VR console you've always wanted.
Unlike some other consoles, Meta has been able to keep the Oculus Quest 2 in stock at most retailers without issue over the past year — even despite record-breaking sales for the headset. The new Quest 2 128GB SKU is the best value you'll find, as it's the same price as last year's 64GB SKU but with double the storage. Couple that with the upcoming cloud save system that'll make it easier to uninstall games without losing your save progress, and you've got a winning combination.
Where to find the best Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals
We're entering the second year of Oculus Quest 2 availability, which means we are actually seeing good sales and bundle deals this time around. Many retailers are now bundling a free $50 gift card with the purchase of a Quest 2, so pick your favorite retailer and be sure they're offering the deal before you check out. Amazon and Best Buy are participants, so check them first.
- Amazon: Get a $50 gift card with purchase of a Quest 2, plus the best place to pick up Quest 2 accessories on sale
- Best Buy: Get a $50 gift card with purchase of a Quest 2 and get it right this minute (instead of waiting for shipping)
- Newegg: Has matched the above offers with its own $50 gift card
You can also find the larger 256GB version at these stores: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Target | GameStop | Newegg
Thanks to the Meta rebrand and the fact that you soon won't need to use a Facebook account on a Meta Quest 2, these Cyber Monday deals are even sweeter than they would have been this time last year.
Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Cases
The Oculus Quest 2 was built to take and play anywhere, so it makes sense to get a case to keep it protected while traveling. There are many different types of cases you can get, but my personal favorite is the cross-strap backpack-style one from Relohas. This one is super comfortable and will fit your Oculus Quest 2 and its controllers inside, even if you've got an elite strap replacement on your headset.
Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Controller grips
There are many different controller grips for the Oculus Quest 2, but none are quite as comfortable or easy to remove as the ones from VR Cover. The hard plastic shell makes changing out batteries easy and sports a great grip design. The adjustable straps are simple to use and are the more comfortable ones I've ever used, thanks to the generous padding that's also removable and washable. If you'd prefer a silicone-style grip or one of the many others, several are also on sale.
VR Cover Quest 2 controller grips | $9 off
VR Cover makes the most comfortable controller grips you'll find, complete with padded wrist straps so you can finally let go without worry.
KIWI Design Quest 2 controller grips | Extra savings when you bundle
KIWI Design makes a great silicone controller grip that covers the entire controller and features a comfortable, adjustable strap for your hands.
KIWI Design Top Version Quest 2 controller grips | 30% off with coupon code
KIWI Design's latest controller grips are sold exclusively through their own store, and the 30% off Cyber Monday coupon brings them down to a great price. Get a more comfortable grip and longer handles with coupon code KIWI30.
Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Facial interface replacements
Since the Oculus Quest 2 launched, we've seen a significant number of different types of facial interface replacement designs. It might have taken nearly a year to perfect it, but KIWI Design's facial interface replacement is the absolute best one on the market. It's not just more comfortable than the original strap, but it's easy to clean and, best yet, will keep your lenses from getting fogged up no matter what season you're playing in. That's because KIWI Design figured out exactly how to get air flowing across the lenses with passive vents that are just better designed than other ones we've reviewed.
KIWI Design Quest 2 facial interface replacement | $2 off with coupon plus extra savings when you bundle
If you've ever had your lenses fog up, it's not you. It's your facial interface. This one from KIWI solves that problem and adds a new level of comfort to your play. Don't forget to clip the coupon on Amazon before adding it to your cart!
Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Head straps
Much like the facial interface, KIWI Design took about a year to develop the perfect head strap design. This one takes design cues from the official Elite Strap from Oculus but adds in much stronger plastic and, most importantly, a hinge to help alleviate stress on the strap and make it more comfortable in the long run. Plenty of padding helps better distribute weight, and the wheel on the back makes adjusting the size effortless.
KIWI Design Quest 2 upgraded elite strap | Extra savings when you bundle
KIWI Design has taken the official Oculus Elite Strap designed and fixed its problems, delivering a comfortable headset that won't crack under pressure. Make sure to clip the coupon for an extra $2 off, plus get more off when you bundle with other KIWI Design products.
Jayol Quest 2 Halo strap
Jayol's Quest 2 Halo strap channels the PSVR halo strap design for a more comfortable fit, with lots of padding and several hinges to fit every size and shape head.
Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Cables, batteries, and docks
Charging your Oculus Quest 2 isn't any fun (or useful) when it's tethered to a wall. It's also easy to forget to charge it when you've got to plug it in. So whether you're looking for a battery pack that keeps the Quest 2 charged during play, a long cable you can hook up to a PC for wired Oculus Link play, or a great dock you can effortlessly drop the Quest 2 into after play, we've got some great suggestions.
Esimen Quest 2 power capsule
Keep your Quest 2 powered for longer with the ingeniously designed Esimen power capsule, which fits perfectly in the Quest 2 without adding any real bulk.
Anker Quest 2 charging dock
Anker's Quest 2 charging dock is the best one you'll find anywhere, with quality electronics inside that'll keep your controllers and headset protected from electrical surges.
Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Headphones
The Oculus Quest 2 has some pretty impressive speakers built into the device, but headphones will deliver higher-quality sound and keep things more private. That's especially important for when you're playing multiplayer games with little ears in the room or if you're trying to get immersed in a great horror game.
Globular Cluster headphones for Quest 2 | 12% off with coupon
These terrific headphones aren't just on sale, they're also ridiculously easy to attach and use with your Quest 2. Be sure to clip the coupon on the Amazon page to get an extra 12% off.
Sarlar Quest 2 headphones | $8 off
Sarlar's Quest 2 headphones pack big sound drivers into a comfortable frame, complete with a super short 3.5mm cable that won't get in the way. These come in a snazzy storage case with a few extras and are $15 for Cyber Monday with the coupon at Amazon.
Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Games
We all know you're really here for the games and, don't worry, there are plenty on sale for Cyber Monday! We've picked out some of our favorites that are on sale, but Meta has over 80 titles on sale for Cyber Monday on the official Quest store. These are our favorites, but be sure to hit up the Quest store for even more!
Vacation Simulator | 30% off
Remember what it was like to take a vacation? These robots don't, but maybe you, as the last remaining human, can teach them a thing or two. At 40% off, it's a heck of a lot cheaper than taking a real vacation, too.
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners | 30% off
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is probably the single best game you can get for your Quest 2, and now you can get it for the best price we've ever seen.
I Expect You To Die | Save 40%
The original VR spy thriller is on sale for almost half off. If you pick up this and the sequel, it's still only $30 for some of the best VR gaming you'll find anywhere. Get to it, agent!
I Expect You To Die 2 | 40% off
This incredible follow-up to the original VR spy game delivers an even better presentation, cleverer puzzles, and a trip to many places around the globe. You'll be wondering where in the world you are after every mission, and how in the world you could avoid getting a such a great deal if you miss this one!
Until You Fall | Save 30%
Schell Games shows the world how roguelites are supposed to be done in VR with Until You Fall, one of our favorite VR games and one of the best examples of how physics in VR can really impact gameplay.
Puzzle Bobble VR | 30% off
A VR take on the classic arcade puzzler puts you in an entirely different perspective than you got used to so many decades ago. Blast away the time with the same addictive gameplay that requires just a bit more of a hands-on approach.
Creed: Rise to Glory | Save 40%
Do you have what it takes to become the best boxer of all time? Train hard, fight harder, and save big with this huge discount on this epic boxing title.
Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge | 40% off
Long ago in a galaxy far, far away, video games used to cost less. Live through the thrilling adventures of Seezelslak, a space barman who heard everyone's stories and isn't afraid to tell them to anyone who will listen.
Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted | Save 35%
If you enjoy the feeling of soiled pants at any time of the day, then you'll love Five Nights at Freddy's in VR. It's the most ridiculously scary experience you can get, and now it's more affordable than ever.
Virtual Desktop | 25% off
PC VR has never been so easy. Install Virtual Desktop on your Quest 2 and your PC, launch it, and experience PC VR the way it was meant to be played: wirelessly. Bonus points if you host a virtual LAN party with it.
Jurassic World: Aftermath | Save 28%
The visuals may look cartoony, but the dinosaurs have never felt more real. Experience the fear of being chased by three raptors as you try to escape this hellhole of an island once and for all. Don't forget to grab the part 2 DLC while it's on sale, too!
Swarm | 35% off
Become the master of gravity in this breakneck-pace arcade-style shooter that pits you against hordes of aliens in a giant arena where you grapple hook, swing, and shoot to your heart's content.
Red Matter | Save 50%
Experience the most beautiful game ever made for the Quest 2 as you explore the abandoned base of a Volgravian base on Rhea, one of Saturn's moons. Only the puzzles are more puzzling than why you've waited so long to experience this amazing game.
Tetris Effect: Connected | 40% off
Everything is better in VR, and I bet you didn't realize that also meant Tetris. Tetris Effect was built for VR and this Quest 2 port is here to prove it.
Myst | Save 40%
The classic is back with more interactivity than the old PC title could ever have hoped for. Free-roam the island from a brand new perspective and try to scratch your head under that headset as you widdle through the puzzling mysteries that await.
Vader: Immortal trilogy | 50% off
The Vader: Immortal trilogy is some incredible gaming, but at roughly an hour and a half long, it wasn't ever worth the full $30 price. This $15 trilogy discount makes it much more palatable, and finally a way to experience the short story and epic Lightsaber Dojo for less.
Acron: Attack of the Squirrels | Save 30%
While you're all still gathered for Thanksgiving, pick up Acron and play with your entire family. The player in VR plays as a tree trying to protect its acorns from the hungry squirrels, played by friends and family in the same room with their smartphones. Get ready to hoot and holler all day long!
In Death: Unchained | 35% off
You'll tackle procedurally-generated levels in this epic roguelite that sees you escaping the afterlife in a way you simply didn't expect. A seemingly never-ending swath of free content updates has kept the game going for months after launch and regularly-resetting online leaderboards ensure no one stands atop for too long.
Synth Riders | Save 40%
Learn how to catch a groove in VR with Synth Riders, the dance-making VR game with a groovy twist. It's another one of those games that keeps getting amazing content updates and seemingly never gets old.
Job Simulator | 35% off
Tired of working from home? This simulated office of the future is full of quirky odds and ends, playful robots, and post-apocalyptic humor that only a human could enjoy. It's also an enjoyable 35% off on Cyber Monday, only!
Cyber Monday Deals
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.