As we enter the second year of the Oculus Quest 2's life, you'll find some seriously great deals for the hardware and accompanying accessories this Cyber Monday. Many companies have already begun to offer sales and discounts on their accessories, and newly refined designs ensure that the accessories you buy today will be a better experience than the ones you purchased this time last year. Here are the best Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals to enhance your gaming experience.

Quest 2 with free $50 gift card If you're picking it up at Amazon, be sure to use the 'OCULUS50' code during checkout to ensure you get your gift card. Over at Best Buy the gift card will be emailed to you automatically. Meta's Oculus Quest 2 comes with everything you need in the box and is the best VR experience you'll find anywhere. Brilliant games, immersive visuals, controllers that make you feel like you're actually in the world of virtual reality, and no wires to connect to anything. It's the VR console you've always wanted. $299 at Amazon

$299 at Best Buy

$299 at Oculus

Unlike some other consoles, Meta has been able to keep the Oculus Quest 2 in stock at most retailers without issue over the past year — even despite record-breaking sales for the headset. The new Quest 2 128GB SKU is the best value you'll find, as it's the same price as last year's 64GB SKU but with double the storage. Couple that with the upcoming cloud save system that'll make it easier to uninstall games without losing your save progress, and you've got a winning combination.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals

We're entering the second year of Oculus Quest 2 availability, which means we are actually seeing good sales and bundle deals this time around. Many retailers are now bundling a free $50 gift card with the purchase of a Quest 2, so pick your favorite retailer and be sure they're offering the deal before you check out. Amazon and Best Buy are participants, so check them first.

Thanks to the Meta rebrand and the fact that you soon won't need to use a Facebook account on a Meta Quest 2, these Cyber Monday deals are even sweeter than they would have been this time last year.

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Cases

The Oculus Quest 2 was built to take and play anywhere, so it makes sense to get a case to keep it protected while traveling. There are many different types of cases you can get, but my personal favorite is the cross-strap backpack-style one from Relohas. This one is super comfortable and will fit your Oculus Quest 2 and its controllers inside, even if you've got an elite strap replacement on your headset.

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Controller grips

There are many different controller grips for the Oculus Quest 2, but none are quite as comfortable or easy to remove as the ones from VR Cover. The hard plastic shell makes changing out batteries easy and sports a great grip design. The adjustable straps are simple to use and are the more comfortable ones I've ever used, thanks to the generous padding that's also removable and washable. If you'd prefer a silicone-style grip or one of the many others, several are also on sale.

VR Cover Quest 2 controller grips | $9 off VR Cover makes the most comfortable controller grips you'll find, complete with padded wrist straps so you can finally let go without worry. $21 at Amazon

$21 at VR Cover KIWI Design Quest 2 controller grips | Extra savings when you bundle KIWI Design makes a great silicone controller grip that covers the entire controller and features a comfortable, adjustable strap for your hands. $24 at Amazon KIWI Design Top Version Quest 2 controller grips | 30% off with coupon code KIWI Design's latest controller grips are sold exclusively through their own store, and the 30% off Cyber Monday coupon brings them down to a great price. Get a more comfortable grip and longer handles with coupon code KIWI30. $34 at KIWI Design

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Facial interface replacements

Since the Oculus Quest 2 launched, we've seen a significant number of different types of facial interface replacement designs. It might have taken nearly a year to perfect it, but KIWI Design's facial interface replacement is the absolute best one on the market. It's not just more comfortable than the original strap, but it's easy to clean and, best yet, will keep your lenses from getting fogged up no matter what season you're playing in. That's because KIWI Design figured out exactly how to get air flowing across the lenses with passive vents that are just better designed than other ones we've reviewed.

KIWI Design Quest 2 facial interface replacement | $2 off with coupon plus extra savings when you bundle If you've ever had your lenses fog up, it's not you. It's your facial interface. This one from KIWI solves that problem and adds a new level of comfort to your play. Don't forget to clip the coupon on Amazon before adding it to your cart! $30 at Amazon

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Head straps

Much like the facial interface, KIWI Design took about a year to develop the perfect head strap design. This one takes design cues from the official Elite Strap from Oculus but adds in much stronger plastic and, most importantly, a hinge to help alleviate stress on the strap and make it more comfortable in the long run. Plenty of padding helps better distribute weight, and the wheel on the back makes adjusting the size effortless.

KIWI Design Quest 2 upgraded elite strap | Extra savings when you bundle KIWI Design has taken the official Oculus Elite Strap designed and fixed its problems, delivering a comfortable headset that won't crack under pressure. Make sure to clip the coupon for an extra $2 off, plus get more off when you bundle with other KIWI Design products. $40 at Amazon Jayol Quest 2 Halo strap Jayol's Quest 2 Halo strap channels the PSVR halo strap design for a more comfortable fit, with lots of padding and several hinges to fit every size and shape head. $37 at Amazon

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Cables, batteries, and docks

Charging your Oculus Quest 2 isn't any fun (or useful) when it's tethered to a wall. It's also easy to forget to charge it when you've got to plug it in. So whether you're looking for a battery pack that keeps the Quest 2 charged during play, a long cable you can hook up to a PC for wired Oculus Link play, or a great dock you can effortlessly drop the Quest 2 into after play, we've got some great suggestions.

Esimen Quest 2 power capsule Keep your Quest 2 powered for longer with the ingeniously designed Esimen power capsule, which fits perfectly in the Quest 2 without adding any real bulk. $28 at Amazon Anker Quest 2 charging dock Anker's Quest 2 charging dock is the best one you'll find anywhere, with quality electronics inside that'll keep your controllers and headset protected from electrical surges. $99 at Amazon

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Headphones

The Oculus Quest 2 has some pretty impressive speakers built into the device, but headphones will deliver higher-quality sound and keep things more private. That's especially important for when you're playing multiplayer games with little ears in the room or if you're trying to get immersed in a great horror game.

Globular Cluster headphones for Quest 2 | 12% off with coupon These terrific headphones aren't just on sale, they're also ridiculously easy to attach and use with your Quest 2. Be sure to clip the coupon on the Amazon page to get an extra 12% off. $43 at Amazon Sarlar Quest 2 headphones | $8 off Sarlar's Quest 2 headphones pack big sound drivers into a comfortable frame, complete with a super short 3.5mm cable that won't get in the way. These come in a snazzy storage case with a few extras and are $15 for Cyber Monday with the coupon at Amazon. $52 at Amazon

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Games

We all know you're really here for the games and, don't worry, there are plenty on sale for Cyber Monday! We've picked out some of our favorites that are on sale, but Meta has over 80 titles on sale for Cyber Monday on the official Quest store. These are our favorites, but be sure to hit up the Quest store for even more!