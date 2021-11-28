When you buy a Quest 2 from any participating retailer, you get a $50 gift card that can be used for anything at that store. If you're planning to buy a Quest 2 for someone else this year, buying from Amazon or Best Buy is likely your best bet. That's because both of these retailers are giving away a $50 gift card that can be used on anything else in their stores.

It's now been just over a year since the Oculus Quest 2 came out — now rebranded to the Meta Quest 2 after Facebook's company name changed to Meta — and the VR console is finally on sale for Black Friday. The best Black Friday Quest 2 deals are aplenty, but this one is the best one of all.

If you're picking it up at Amazon, be sure to use the "OCULUS50" code during checkout to ensure you get your gift card. Over at Best Buy, the gift card will be emailed to you automatically. Meta's Oculus Quest 2 comes with everything you need in the box and is the best VR experience you'll find anywhere. Brilliant games, immersive visuals, controllers that make you feel like you're actually in the world of virtual reality, and no wires to connect to anything. It's the VR console you've always wanted.

That's a great way to flat-out save $50 on the Quest 2 and use that money for something else this holiday season.

For everyone buying a Quest 2 for themselves, you might want to consider getting it through the official Quest store. That's because when you buy it through the official Quest store, you get a $50 game credit that can be used on any game in that store.

Given that the biggest Quest games sale ever is happening right now — that's over 80 games that are on steep discount, from 20 to 50% off depending on the game — making it pretty easy to understand how this is the best Quest 2 deal we've ever seen.

Using the Quest 2 is as easy as opening the box and putting the headset on your head. You still have to sign in with a Facebook account to use it for now, but that policy is changing sometime after the New Year when Meta no longer requires Facebook accounts for the Quest 2.

If you do opt to head to the official Quest store and pick up a Quest 2 there, check out our list of best Quest 2 games to see what your first few purchases should be!

You certainly won't be sorry once you jump into the virtual world and find yourself battling Darth Vader face-to-face, flying over rooftops as you decimate your enemies in Population: One, or exploring the virtual world of classic PC puzzler Myst in a perspective you've yet to experience.