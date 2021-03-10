Best Buy has a lot more going on than just some amazing Mario Day sales. You can also save on some other stuff, too! Grab a Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB portable hard drive down to a low price of $44.99. This is a great low price for a hard drive that was once one of the best and is now growing more rare as time goes on. Normally the Backup Plus Slim sells for around $60, and you're not going to find it for a better price than Best Buy's deal today. In fact, B&H has the next best price, but it's going for $53 over there. The Best Buy deal is only available in the Space Gray color.

The Seagate Backup Plus Slim is historically one of the best external hard drives around. It has always been a top contender even though it has been around for a while. It's sleek, lightweight, and has a large capacity for its size. It's extremely portable and designed to be slipped into any pack on your way out the door. Use it to keep your favorite media with you at all times.

With 1TB of space you'll be able to keep tons of photos and other files with you. The drive works seamlessly with Mac and Windows and connects via a USB 3.0 port. That gives you some great data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps.

You can even use this drive as a backup. It is designed so that you can schedule daily, weekly, or monthly backups. If you plan to use this with Time Machine on your Mac, you may have to reformat it first. So make that decision before putting any files on it you don't want to lose.

Seagate backs up the Backup Plus with a two-year limited warranty.