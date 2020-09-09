BuyDig is offering a bundle that includes the Yi 4K action camera in rose gold combined with a 3-axis gimbal stabilizer. Both products are on sale for a total of $109, which is down from a more standard price around $199. The camera itself when sold alone usually goes for around $180, although it has been discontinued which is why the price is so low currently.

This is an extremely affordable option if you're looking for a way to record video in 4K or even get it up to 1080p with a high frame rate. That's the nice thing about being able to record in 4K at 30 fps. You might not need to go that high, but if the camera is capable of that you know it's capable of doing 1080p relatively easily. In fact, you can get 1080p at 120fps with this camera or 720p at 240 fps. You can even take still photos in 12MP.

The camera has several modes for both stills and videos you can switch between including timelapse, slow motion, timer, and burst. The lens uses a 160-degree angle so you can easily get the shot you want.

Navigate your options on the LCD Gorilla Glass Retina touchscreen. It is 2.19 inches with 330 ppi resolution. The Gorilla Glass makes it highly resistant to scratching and the wear-and-tear of daily use.

The rechargeable 1200mAh battery can record up to 120 minutes at 4K resolution and lasts up to 8 hours in standby mode.

The 3-axis gimbal can pan and tilt up to 320 degrees. It has a brushless motor, integrated Bluetooth so you can control the action camera from one spot, and a selfie mode. It has two built-in batteries that will last up to eight hours. Record all your footage in the utmost quality while connected to this stabilizer.