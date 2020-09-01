What you need to know
- A render of OnePlus' next flagship phone has been found in the latest Android 11 Developer Preview for the OnePlus 8 series.
- The render suggests the OnePlus 8T will look just like the current OnePlus 8, at least from the front.
- The OnePlus 8T is rumored to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset and a 64MP primary camera.
OnePlus' next flagship phones may not look very different from the company's current OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models. A render of the upcoming OnePlus 8T has been found in the fourth Android 11 Developer Preview for the OnePlus 8 series.
The leaked render reveals the design of the upcoming OnePlus 8T from the front, which appears to be nearly identical to the current OnePlus 8. It features a tiny hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of the display with slim bezels all around. OnePlus doesn't usually introduce major design changes with its T series flagships, so it isn't surprising that the OnePlus 8T looks fairly similar to its predecessor.
OnePlus' 8T series phones are expected to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. In the camera department, the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro phones are rumored to come equipped with 64MP primary sensors.
While there is no word yet on exactly when the OnePlus 8T series will be announced, we expect the duo to arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. The OnePlus 7T series was launched in October last year, while the 6T and 5T series made their debut in November.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Literally everything you need to know about the Galaxy S20
The Samsung Galaxy S20 is here, and with exciting upgrades in just about every area compared to the S10, it stands to be one of the best phones of the year. Whether you want to learn more about its design, specs, or price, here's absolutely everything you need to know.
The OnePlus Watch is coming soon — here's everything you need to know
It looks like 2020 is finally the year that we'll get a smartwatch from OnePlus! From its design, specs, price, and release date, here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus Watch.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!