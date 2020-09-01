OnePlus' next flagship phones may not look very different from the company's current OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models. A render of the upcoming OnePlus 8T has been found in the fourth Android 11 Developer Preview for the OnePlus 8 series.

The leaked render reveals the design of the upcoming OnePlus 8T from the front, which appears to be nearly identical to the current OnePlus 8. It features a tiny hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of the display with slim bezels all around. OnePlus doesn't usually introduce major design changes with its T series flagships, so it isn't surprising that the OnePlus 8T looks fairly similar to its predecessor.

OnePlus' 8T series phones are expected to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. In the camera department, the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro phones are rumored to come equipped with 64MP primary sensors.

While there is no word yet on exactly when the OnePlus 8T series will be announced, we expect the duo to arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. The OnePlus 7T series was launched in October last year, while the 6T and 5T series made their debut in November.