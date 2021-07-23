Corning has announced that it's bringing its tough glass solution to smartphone cameras. The new glass composite products are dubbed Gorilla Glass with DX and Gorilla Glass with DX+.

While the company previously released this product to help protect some of the best Android smartwatches, Corning says this is a new category for them and that bringing their new product to smartphone cameras "enables professional-grade image capture through a unique combination of advanced optical performance, superior scratch resistance, and durability."

Corning says that glare from taking photos is reduced by 98%, compared to the antireflective coating typically found on smartphone lens covers which reduces glare by only 95%. That may seem like a small variation, but it can make all the difference, especially when adding the improved scratch resistance.

Many of the best Android phones featuring large camera bumps, which can often put increased pressure on a lens cover, making them more susceptible to scratches when placed on a surface. Corning says that the durability of its new Gorilla Glass with DX is compatible with sapphire glass, which is used as the lens cover on devices like the iPhone 12. This should help avoid scratches for clearer images with less glare.