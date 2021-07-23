What you need to know
- Corning is bringing its Gorilla Glass with DX/DX+ to smartphone cameras.
- The company claims tougher glass, clearer images, and more light capture.
- Samsung Galaxy smartphones will be the first to adopt the new lens cover.
Corning has announced that it's bringing its tough glass solution to smartphone cameras. The new glass composite products are dubbed Gorilla Glass with DX and Gorilla Glass with DX+.
While the company previously released this product to help protect some of the best Android smartwatches, Corning says this is a new category for them and that bringing their new product to smartphone cameras "enables professional-grade image capture through a unique combination of advanced optical performance, superior scratch resistance, and durability."
Corning says that glare from taking photos is reduced by 98%, compared to the antireflective coating typically found on smartphone lens covers which reduces glare by only 95%. That may seem like a small variation, but it can make all the difference, especially when adding the improved scratch resistance.
Many of the best Android phones featuring large camera bumps, which can often put increased pressure on a lens cover, making them more susceptible to scratches when placed on a surface. Corning says that the durability of its new Gorilla Glass with DX is compatible with sapphire glass, which is used as the lens cover on devices like the iPhone 12. This should help avoid scratches for clearer images with less glare.
We may not have to wait long to see smartphones with the new Gorilla Glass lens cover. Corning says that Samsung will be the first company to launch products using the new composite for camera lens covers, although did not specify which models will feature the glass.
That gives some hope for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which is only weeks away. Samsung is expected to launch new phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, although it's unclear if any of the models announced at the event will feature the glass or if we'll see it on the company's 2022 flagship.
Camera King
Samsun Galaxy S21 Ultra
All the cameras
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best smartphones on the market, thanks in part to its versatile camera setup. It features a large 108MP main sensor, an ultrawide camera, and two telephoto cameras that can zoom as much as 10x to get real close to the action.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android 12 kills font and icon shape options in Material You theming menus
Users aren't too happy about Android 12 removing certain style options, but Google may have had the final say on the matter.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
These are the best games available on the Oculus Quest 2
Oculus Quest 2 games are enhanced with the latest graphics and let you enjoy VR experiences untethered. But Oculus Store games can get expensive, so you don't want to waste your money. Here are the best games available in your favorite genres.
Which screen protector will fit my Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite?
If you've purchased the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and want to keep your shiny new display from getting damaged, one of the best screen protectors can help you do that. These are our top picks to keep your Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite screen responsive, finger-proof-free, and protected.